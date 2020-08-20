Storm Ellen: Weather warning for wind extended for Northern Ireland

The Met Office has extended a yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland as Storm Ellen continues to batter the province.

Winds are expected to remain strong across the east of Northern Ireland from Thursday into Friday morning.

Gusts of up to 50mph are possible around exposed coasts, particularly over night.

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

Bus and train services may be affected, with delays for high-sides vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible and it is likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities by be impacted by spray and large waves.

Damage to trees with debris on the roads is also possible.