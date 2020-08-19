Storm Ellen: Yellow weather warning for wind in Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for wind in NI. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Storm Ellen will bring strong winds to Northern Ireland on Thursday morning, the Met Office has warned.

A yellow weather warning for wind will come into effect in Northern Ireland between 12am and 8am.

Strong southerly winds are expected to develop across Northern Ireland in association with Storm Ellen early on Thursday.

Whilst some uncertainty still exists in the exact track of the strongest winds, there is potential for wind gusts inland of 65 mph, and around coasts and over higher ground of 75 mph.

Winds are expected to temporarily ease through mid-morning.

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could occur.

Road, rail, air and ferry service may be affected, with some roads and bridges closing.

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto seat fronts, coastal roads and properties. Damage to trees with debris on roads are also likely.