Storm Eunice: At least four dead in England and ROI, while snow and ice expected to continue into Saturday for Northern Ireland

Three people in England and one in the Republic of Ireland have all been confirmed dead on Friday, as a result of Storm Eunice.

A council worker in Wexford, aged in his 50s, was killed after he was struck by a falling tree, while out clearing debris.

A woman and two men in England also passed away in separate incidents as a result of road collisions caused by the storm.

Belfast International Airport and Belfast City Airport confirmed a large number of their flights - both arriving and departing - were either cancelled or delayed throughout the afternoon and evening on Friday.

A scheduled Irish League match between Dungannon Swifts and Cliftonville was further called off after a pitch inspection deemed the grounds to be unplayable.

A mixture of wintry showers and clear spells are likely to lead to a cold Friday night with some icy stretches developing on untreated surfaces. A yellow weather warning for ice is in place from 6pm on Friday to 9am on Saturday.

The Met Office forecasted that Saturday will bring "a mainly dry, bright and chilly start" in Northern Ireland, with showery outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow pushing east during the morning, then turning drier and brighter again from the west.

Rain is expected through Saturday evening, with a maximum temperature of 7 °C.

On Friday morning, people in the North West awoke to a covering of snow. The main route from Derry to Belfast through the Glenshane Pass had accumulated a lot of snow in the early hours of February 18.

A further period of unsettled weather will develop across counties Antrim, Down, Londonderry and Tyrone at the end of the weekend, with a new Met Office yellow warning for wind now in place from midday on Sunday to midday on Monday.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has advised the public not to visit forests, country parks & nature reserves in affected areas across Northern Ireland until the high winds subside throughout the weekend.