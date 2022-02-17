Storm Eunice: Met Office updates wind and snow warning as second storm in a week set to hit Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind in Northern Ireland on Friday.

An update was issued on Thursday afternoon as the UK and Ireland braces for the impact of Storm Eunice.

The weather warning for wind is in place for the eastern parts of Northern Ireland between 7am and 6pm on Friday.

Another yellow weather warning for snow is already in place across Northern Ireland between 3am and 6pm on Friday.

It comes as the Met Office has also issued a rare red weather warning, with Storm Eunice expected to bring extremely strong winds across parts of Southwest England and south Wales.

Following the decision to close its forests and parks in anticipation of the arrival of Storm Dudley, Mid Ulster District Council has confirmed they will remain closed as the district prepares to face Storm Eunice.

Earlier this week, the local authority confirmed its parks and forest sites would close as a precaution in the face of a yellow weather warning for strong winds on Wednesday, February 16.

With a further weather warning in place for Friday, February 18, a spokesperson for Mid Ulster District Council has confirmed the closure of these sites has now been extended through Friday.

“A further weather warning is in place from 03:00 to 18:00 on Friday, February 18, leading to forest and parks closures being extended to include Friday,” said the spokesperson for Mid Ulster District Council.

The sites affected are: Ardtrea Riverside Walk; Augher Riverside Walk; Ballyronan Marina and Wood; Blessingbourne Mountain Bike Trails; Brantry Lough and Forest; Cabin Wood, Cookstown; Caledon Riverside Walk; Coalisland Canal; Davagh Mountain Bike Trails; Derrynoyd Forest and Riverside Walk; Drum Manor Play Park entrance, Cookstown; Dungannon Park; Glencull; Glenmore; Iniscarn Forest; Knockmany Forest Trails; Maghera Walled Garden Walk; Manor Park, Moneymore; Moydamlaght Forest; OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory; Pomeroy Forest; Portglenone Angling Facility; Roundlake Caravan and Camping site, Fivemiletown; Washingbay Walk and Windmill Wood.

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued in Northern Ireland. Pic: Met Office.

In the Irish Republic, Met Eireann has also issued a red weather warning for the south-west of Ireland as the island braces for the arrival of Storm Eunice.

The storm warning for Counties Kerry and Cork comes into effect at 3am on Friday morning until 8am.