Storm Eunice: Treacherous driving conditions lead to ‘several collisions’ on the Glenshane Road

Several road traffic collisions have taken place on the Glenshane Road as Storm Eunice has led to treacherous driving conditions on some Northern Ireland roads.

Snow fell overnight and throughout the morning in the North West. Snow ploughs have been working to keep the busy A6 road clear between Derry and Belfast.

A video which appeared on social media shows numerous cars involved in accidents.

One car had its door knocked off while another can be seen with damage to its front bumper.

Other motorists seem to have abandoned their vehicles at the side of the road leaving them stranded on the mountain.

Police said they attended the scene of "several road traffic collisions” on the Glenshane Road due to the adverse weather conditions.

A spokesperson added: “No one required hospital treatment.

“The Glenshane Road remains open and is passable with care at present.

“Two further yellow weather warnings were issued for ice and wind in Northern Ireland this morning.”

The storm has caused disruption throughout the country.

A number of flights have been cancelled at the George Best City Airport including those to London, Exeter and Leeds Bradford.

At Belfast International Airport a 7.15pm flight has been cancelled to Leeds Bradford.

However, there is no status available for most other flights.

Very strong winds are expected across parts of Northern Ireland with a slight chance of damage to buildings on Friday.

A mixture of wintry showers and clear spells are likely to lead to a cold night with some icy stretches developing on untreated surfaces. A yellow weather warning for ice is in place from 6pm to 9am on Saturday.

Some local councils have had to close facilities and warned that further closures could happen at short notice.

In the Republic of Ireland power outages have left thousands of homes without electricity and trees have been blown down.