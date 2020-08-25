Storm Francis to bring torrential rain

Storm Francis could see up to 90mm of rain fall in Northern Ireland before tomorrow morning, forecasters have warned.

A yellow weather warning is in place until 6am tomorrow for potentially torrential rain that is expected to result in some flooding and disruption to travel here.

Forecasters predict winds of up to 70mph and heavy rainfall during a 36-hour window.

The rain is expected to be heaviest in Northern Ireland and south-west Scotland where up to 90mm in total could fall.

Storm Francis is expected to clear by lunchtime tomorrow, leaving a brighter and more settled outlook for the remainder of the day, the Met Office said.

It follows a similar period of unseasonable weather towards the end of last week, coinciding with the arrival of Storm Ellen, which saw 15-year-old Nicola Williams swept to her death in the Rhymney River in Llanrumney, Cardiff, and a 50-year-old holidaymaker die in the sea near Helston, west Cornwall, after getting into difficulties.

Weather warnings for wind remained in place across all England, Wales and parts of Scotland during the weekend.

A new wind warning is in place for all of Wales and most of England until tomorrow, as well as two heavy rain warnings for southern Scotland, and north Wales and northern England.

Chief Meteorologist Andy Page said: "The UK is in for another unseasonably wet and windy spell with Storm Francis arriving on Tuesday. There will be strong winds and heavy rain, especially in the west of the UK."

Nicola Maxey, press officer for the Met Office, added: "Since 2015 when we started naming storms, we have never had to name a storm in August - and now we've had two in a few days.

"There are a lot of people on holiday in the UK at the moment, going camping and on walking breaks, many in coastal locations where winds are likely to be stronger, so it is worth checking ahead of time."