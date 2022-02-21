Storm Franklin: 9,000 people faced power cuts at height of storm

A number of power outages, road closures and travel disruptions were reported across Northern Ireland as Storm Franklin took full force on Sunday night and into Monday morning.

The Met Office issued an amber warning for wind, which could cause a "risk to life" throughout the region until 7am on Monday, with strong gales still expected during the day.

Gusts of 60-70mph hit inland NI in the early hours of Monday, while 80mph speeds were expected on the coast.

Gales of up to 60mph swept the rest of the UK.

NIE Networks reported that at the height of the storm, 9,000 people across Northern Ireland faced power cuts.

Numerous roads in all six counties were temporarily closed as a direct result of the weather, with multiple trees falling throughout the region.

One flight from Belfast City Airport to London (Heathrow) was cancelled on Monday morning, but the rest of flights scheduled appeared to be going ahead throughout the day.

Monday morning arrivals and departures at Belfast International Airport were not badly affected.

Counties Tyrone and Londonderry saw some of the worst flooding in the region during Sunday.

Motorists were warned that the Clooney Road and Island Road in Tobermore were impassable shortly after the Moyola River near Magherafelt burst its banks.

In Omagh, the Crevenagh Road Park and Ride site was flooded, stranding 20 cars in the car park and Omagh Golf Club was also hit with extreme flooding after the Drumragh River burst its banks.

Police confirmed several accidents had taken place on the Glenshane Pass in Co Londonderry, although they are not thought to have been serious.

It’s the first time three storms have hit the UK in such quick succession since the naming system was introduced seven years ago.

Here's how the morning unfolded: