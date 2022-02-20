Storm Franklin: Amber warning for wind coming into force at midnight

An amber weather warning for wind will be in force from midnight, as the Met Office also issued a yellow warning for wind for 24 hours from midday on Sunday.

The yellow warning was originally put in place across Northern Ireland for 24 hours until 12pm on Monday, before the amber warning for wind from 12am to 7am on Monday was also issued.

Very strong winds associated with Storm Franklin will bring “disruption” to parts of Northern Ireland, the Met Office said.

The weather warnings came after Storm Eunice battered parts of the UK and Ireland on Friday.

Three people died in England and several others were injured as Storm Eunice brought record-breaking gusts to the British Isles.

Winds of 122mph were provisionally recorded at the Needles on the Isle of Wight, which would be the highest ever recorded in England, the Met Office said.

A council worker in Wexford, aged in his 50s, was also killed after he was struck by a falling tree, while out clearing debris.

Widespread power outages left thousands of homes without electricity and fallen trees caused damage to properties in the Republic of Ireland.

A number of flights and ferries were cancelled at Belfast’s airports, while the north west was hit with heavy snow - but Sunday’s poor weather is not expected to cause the same level of disruption.

Long outbreaks of rain - heavy at times - should be expected across Northern Ireland on Sunday morning. Those showers will turn wintry on the hills.

The Met Office has forecast coastal gales, with gusts of 70mph around the north coast and 50 to 60mph inland as the day goes on.

"A swathe of very strong west to northwesterly winds will reach the north coast of Northern Ireland late on Sunday evening, quickly moving south into the early hours of Monday,” stated the forecaster.

"Gusts of 60 to 70mph are expected widely and perhaps 80mph briefly near exposed northern coasts. Winds will ease steadily from the northwest during Monday morning.”

Looking ahead to the rest of Monday, it is expected to be mainly dry and bright with some sunny spells. There will be chilly northwest winds but these are expected to ease.

Monday’s maximum temperature will be 8C.