Storm Franklin: Around 350 homes still without power in Northern Ireland

Stevie McCarry, owner of Native Seafood carries pots and pans from his premises after Storm Franklin flooded and destroyed his restaurant. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Power outages caused by Storm Franklin have left around 350 homes without electricity in Northern Ireland on Monday evening.

At its height the storm cut power to about 9,000 properties and power has not yet been restored to hundreds of homes across the country.

Sinn Fein MLA for Fermanagh, Jemma Dolan, has shared scenes from Boho where she said flooding needs to be addressed.

The Met Office had issued yellow weather warnings for wind which could cause a "risk to life" throughout the region until 7am on Monday.

Gusts of 60-70mph hit inland areas in the early hours of Monday, with Orlock Head in Bangor recording gusts of 78mph.

The wind brought down trees, roads were temporarily closed and there was severe flooding in parts of Northern Ireland.

Native Seafood & Scran in Portstewart suffered “major” flood damage.

Mid Antrim PSNI said that trees were falling like dominoes at one point with another coming down as quickly as the last was cleared from the road.

In Castlederg, a pitch belonging to Dergview FC was completely flooded due to melting hill snow and the accumulative affects of several storms.

A train service from Belfast to Derry was also terminated early at Ballarena because of the adverse weather conditions, requiring passengers to be bussed from Coleraine to Derry.

Storm Franklin was the third named storm in a week following Dudley and Eunice marking the first time this has happened since the storm-naming system was introduced in 2015.

By Monday evening no further weather warnings were in place.

Flights in and out of Northern Ireland were largely unaffected.

Further spells of wet and windy weather are expected for most of the coming week, and some parts of the UK will see strong winds at times.

According to weather forecasters, the strongest winds will generally be towards the north west of the UK but it’s unclear whether it will merit another named storm.

Warnings are usually issued based on the risk of disruption and hazardous weather.