Storm Franklin: Over 1,000 NI homes left without power as heavy rain precedes yet another storm

More than 1,000 homes were without power last night as heavy rain hit ahead of the arrival of Storm Franklin.

It will be the first time three storms have impacted the UK within a week since the naming system was introduced seven years ago, with winds of up to 80mph expected on the north coast this morning.

Ferries were cancelled and flights grounded yesterday evening even before an amber warning for wind came into force at midnight.

Stenaline cancelled crossings from Belfast to Cairnryan and Liverpool.

Flights from Belfast International Airport to Liverpool were cancelled, and journeys to Bristol and London Gatwick were delayed. Arriving flights from Liverpool were also affected.

At George Best Belfast City Airport a number of flights to and from the south of England were pulled.

The ferry between Strangford and Portaferry was suspended too.

NIE Networks reported multiple power cuts.

In Limavady, 1,159 customers were left without electricity, and in Eglinton 255 homes were affected.

In Ballynahinch, 273 homes had their power cut.

Homes were also left without electricity in Crumlin, Carrickfergus and Newtownhamilton.

NIE Networks said the cuts were “due to severe weather conditions causing damage to the network”.

There was also heavy flooding in some areas.

The Clooney Road and Island Road in Tobermore were impassable after the Moyola River burst its banks.

In Omagh, the Crevenagh Road park and ride site was flooded, stranding 20 vehicles.

And the town’s golf club was also deluged when the Drumragh River overflowed.

Snowfall had forced the club’s closure just a day earlier.

Northern Ireland is braced for its third named storm in a week, with the Met Office warning of more high winds today.

An amber warning is in force until 7am, with strong winds to follow until lunchtime.

Storm Franklin follows on the heels of Storms Dudley and Eunice, which brought high winds, heavy rain and snow.

The north coast is expected to bear the brunt of Franklin, with possibly the strongest winds across the UK.

Becky Mitchell of the Met Office said: “This is the first time we have had three named storms within a week, and we started the storm naming system in 2015.

“At the moment we’ve got a really active jet stream, which is why we’re seeing so many storms track right towards the UK.

“There will be really intense rainfall in the north west — torrential downpours for a short time.

“We’ve got something developing called line convection, which is where you see a really intense downburst of rain, which could bring some intense winds with it as well.”

She added although the weather “cannot be attributed specifically to climate change”, the warming of the planet is causing “more intense and more frequent winter storms”.

The Met Office said the conditions could cause “significant travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property today”.

The wintry spell is expected to continue throughout the week, it added.

Heavy rain should clear to showers tomorrow, but they will be wintry over the hills.

It will remain windy with rain pushing eastwards on Wednesday.

Thursday will also be cold, with gusty winds and frequent wintry showers.

“Following the significant impacts of Storm Eunice on Friday, Storm Franklin will bring further high winds for many late on Sunday and into Monday, although not on the same scale as Eunice,” said chief meteorologist Andy Page.

“Coastal areas of Northern Ireland, especially on that north coast, will get the strongest wind gusts, which could be around 80mph in a few places.

“Amber and yellow wind warnings have been issued, and people should remain cautious ahead of the system that will bring 50-60mph wind gusts for much of the UK.”

There are fears that many trees in an already weakened condition due to last week’s weather could fall.

The high winds, snow and ice brought by Eunice caused travel chaos with a number of collisions on the Glenshane Pass.

Police later confirmed that several accidents had taken place, although they were not serious.

“Drivers will be glad to see the back of Storm Eunice but it looks like conditions on the roads will remain challenging,” said the RAC’s Rod Dennis.

“With winds still strong and gusty, it’s important drivers don’t take any chances.

“So we urge them to slow down and leave plenty of space between themselves and the vehicle in front.”

He added: “It’s not just strong winds that they’ll need to contend with.

“Intense rainfall will make driving arduous.”