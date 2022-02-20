Storm Franklin: Strong winds cause travel disruption and widespread power cuts

Heavy rain throughout Sunday has caused widespread disruption, with ferries cancelled and flights grounded as well as hundreds of homes left without power.

Ahead of the arrival of Storm Franklin, with an amber warning for wind coming into force from midnight, Northern Ireland has already been deluged.

Stenaline has cancelled all ferry crossings from Belfast to Cairnryan and Liverpool for the rest of Sunday evening.

Flights from Belfast International Airport to Liverpool have been cancelled, and flights to Bristol and London Gatwick have been delayed.

Arriving flights from Liverpool were also cancelled.

At George Best Belfast City Airport, flights to Southampton and London have been cancelled, and a flight arriving from Southampton was cancelled.

NIE Networks reported multiple power cuts in homes across counties Down, Antrim and Londonderry.

In Limavady, 1,159 customers have been left without power while in Ballynahinch, 273 homes have had electricity cut and in Eglinton, Co Londonderry, 255 homes have been affected.

In Crumlin, 88 homes are currently without electricity, in Carrickfergus there are 40 homes, and in Newtownhamilton, Co Down, 26 homes have reported power faults.

NIE Networks said that the cause of the faults is “due to severe weather conditions causing damage to the network”.

Sinn Fein Councillor, Cathy Mason, said that homes in the Ballynahinch and Drumaness area who are without power will hope to see it restored by 10pm this evening.

She said in a post on Facebook: “For those with no power in the DRUMANESS area - NIE are currently working on the issue - there has been significant damage done to the line but they are hoping power will be restored around 9pm/10pm.”

You can report a power cut by calling customer helpline 03457 643 643.

Counties Tyrone and Londonderry saw some of the worst flooding in the region during Sunday.

Read more Storm Franklin: Amber warning for wind coming into force at midnight

Motorists were warned earlier today that the Clooney Road and Island Road in Tobermore were impassable shortly after the Moyola River near Magherafelt burst its banks.

In Omagh, the Crevenagh Road Park and Ride site was flooded, stranding 20 cars in the car park.

Omagh Golf Club was also hit with extreme flooding after the Drumragh River burst its banks.

Snowfall previously forced the course to shut on Saturday.

They posted a snow-dusted image on Facebook saying: “Unfortunately the recent weather has taken its toll on our golf course but hopefully spring is just around the corner and it won't be long until we are back out there again.”

The yellow weather warning was originally put in place across Northern Ireland for 24 hours until 12pm on Monday, before the amber warning for wind from 12am to 7am on Monday was also issued.

Very strong winds associated with Storm Franklin will bring “disruption” to parts of Northern Ireland, the Met Office added.

Contact the Flooding Incident line on 0300 2000 100 to report flooding in Northern Ireland on roads, burst water mains and blocked drains. This service isn't for emergencies. If there is a risk to life or someone is in danger, telephone the emergency services on 999.