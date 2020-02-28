Storm Jorge: 70mph winds and rain to batter Northern Ireland

Waves pounding Killough in Co Down

Northern Ireland is set to be hit with strong winds, rain and ice as Storm Jorge arrives this weekend.

The Met Office has issued three weather warnings with heavy rainfall and wind speeds of up to 70mph expected.

A warning for rain will be in place from 10am on Friday until 5am on Saturday, with an ice warning from 5am on Saturday until 9.30am.

On Friday morning an updated warning for wind between 12pm on Saturday and 12pm on Sunday was issued.

Heavy rain from Friday could lead to transport disruption and local flooding, with bus and train services also likely to be affected, while spray and flooding on roads could make journey times longer.

Up to 20mm of water could gather in some places, with 30mm possible on high ground in the north and west of Northern Ireland.

Once the rain clears a sudden drop in temperatures will make icy conditions likely.

This could lead to icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths leading to an increased chance of accidents.

Strong winds could cause delays to raid, rail air and ferry transport while delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely.

Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities could be affected by spray and large waves.

Gusts of up to 65-70mph could be experienced in coastal and other exposed areas.

February is already the wettest ever month in Northern Ireland since records began.

Met Office figures show that the total rainfall between February 1 and 25 was 195.1mm.

With an average monthly total of 83.5mm at the Met Office's 20 measuring points across the country, this was 234% of the typical average February rainfall.