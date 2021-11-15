Stormont asks public for views on minimum wedding age and ‘belief’ marriages

The marriage consultation will run until February 18, 2022

The Department of Finance has launched a public consultation on changing two aspects of NI marriage law.

The consultation is seeking feedback on changing marriage laws around belief marriages and also around raising the minimum age which people can legally marry.

Belief marriages, such as those overseen by humanist celebrants, are currently subject to temporary arrangements.

There were 702 belief marriages since April 2020.

Under these new proposed changes, they would have an equal legal footing with religious marriage.

The department is also asking the public for their views on raising the minimum age at which people can legally marry or enter into a civil partnership.

Views are sought on raising the current minimum age from 16, with parental consent, to 18.

There have been recent calls from the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child to raise the age to 18 in jurisdictions which currently allow child marriage.

Figures show dip in marriages where one or both people were under 18 in the past six years. In 2015 there was 79, this reduced to 43 in 2016, 61 in 2017, 60 in 2018 and 80 in 2019.

To participate visit www.finance-ni.gov.uk/consultations.