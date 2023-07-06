Stormont branch that prepared for emergencies was ‘not fit for purpose’, Covid inquiry hears

The branch of Stormont in charge of preparing for emergencies - like the pandemic - was “not fit for purpose”, the Covid inquiry has heard.

Senior official Dr Denis McMahon gave evidence to the inquiry in London on Thursday.

Within the Executive there are several interconnected units that deal with civil contingencies, which are situations with serious consequences that require special arrangements in response.

These units include the Civil Contingencies Group and the Civil Contingencies Policy Branch, which are under the remit of The Executive Office.

Hugo Keith KC asked Dr McMahon, who is permanent secretary to The Executive Office, whether the absence of proper resourcing to Stormont had a "deleterious" impact on civil contingency procedures, such as preparing for a pandemic.

Dr McMahon replied: "Absolutely it would, in a number of ways, but primarily in staffing. We lost 4,400 staff between 2014 and 2017 and we didn't get those staff back, unlike other parts of the UK.

"[Then] we had to cannibalise our departments to prepare for the EU Exit."

Later it was put to Dr McMahon that “in terms of preparedness, the system for civil contingencies in Northern Ireland in the central part of government – that is to say within the Northern Ireland Executive – was not fit for purpose”.

The senior civil servant replied: “I would accept that.”

Dr McMahon also told the inquiry that leaving civil servants to run Northern Ireland's departments without ministers is "frankly unacceptable".

Ministers have not been in place at Stormont for four of the last six years due to political fallouts.

The Executive collapsed in 2017 following the resignation of then deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness and it wasn't resurrected until January 2020 - just two months before the Covid pandemic was declared.

Dr McMahon said civil servants need the direction of ministers for legitimacy and described the lack of ministers in place as an "unacceptable position".

"Not to have ministers – it is so fundamental to the operation of governments," he added.

"We need the direction and control, and we need the legitimacy that democratic accountability brings to decision-making to make those difficult decisions."