Stormont budget reallocation explainer: What is the monitoring round and what has each department received?

A number of departments within Stormont are to receive additional funding allocations following the first review of the Executive's spending plans for the current financial year.

The £220 million of overall additional money in the proposed June monitoring round includes funding for waiting lists, special educational needs and the Victims Payment Scheme. The figure also includes millions on capital spending for the various departments.

Announcing the specific allocations to each department on Thursday afternoon, the Finance Minister Conor Murphy said: “Today’s allocations will ensure the most vulnerable in society continue to be protected, our health service is supported and funding is provided for capital investment in roads maintenance, the schools estate and across housing.”

What is a monitoring round?

The monitoring process in Stormont provides a system for reviewing spending plans and the priorities of each of Northern Ireland’s departments.

The formal process operates three monitoring rounds each year in June, October and January, with ministers able to bid for additional funding to deal with in-year financial issues.

According to the Department of Finance, in the latest monitoring round departments here submitted bids totalling £341.5 million, with £149 million allocated. The remaining money was allocated to capital funding.

£54.7 million allocated to the Department of Health

The headline figure in this monitoring announcement is additional funding to tackle Northern Ireland’s waiting list crisis.

In the latest allocation £31.5 million has been allocated to deal with pressures in elective care and dealing with the significant waiting list issue.

Alongside that is £17.7m for pharmaceutical pressures within the department while there is £4.5m for Muckamore Abbey Hospital support costs including funding for the alternative location of patients who might previously have been treated at Muckamore.

A further £1 million has been set aside for improving cyber security in the department and Northern Ireland’s hospitals.

Robin Swann said the additional money will be “targeted at long waits for treatment and care – including in the areas of physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy and psychological therapies”.

£39 million allocated to the Department of Education

The Department of Education receives £39 million, of which £27.7 million is to support Special Educational Needs (SEN), Additional Educational needs, SEN transport and temporary specialist support.

This figure also includes £3.3 million of COvid-19 support allocated to the department.

Michelle McIlveen said: “This will support pressures relating to special schools and specialist support in mainstream schools, SEN support services and SEN transport; and includes a further £8 million to support implementation of the new SEN framework.

“This has been an extremely challenging year for the Education sector and I am therefore pleased that my Department will be able to provide additional funding to deal with the pressures caused by COVID-19.”

£19 million allocated to support Victims Payment Scheme

The latest allocation provides an additional £19 million to the Executive Office to support the Troubles Victims Payment Scheme.

The long-awaited pension for people badly injured during the Troubles will open for applications on August 31.

The reallocation is to pay for first-year costs of the Victims Payment Scheme ahead of its opening next month.

Announcing the additional funding, Conor Murphy said: “This scheme will provide vital support to those who suffered physical or physiological injury as a result of the conflict. We will continue to discuss long-term funding for the Victims’ Pension Scheme with the Treasury.

"It's due to open next month ... we had never wanted to get into a financial wrangle with Westminster over this but the British Government changed the scope of the scheme that we had agreed to, they added to it significantly, they legislated for it and then they handed over the financial responsibility to us and we've been having that debate with them ever since," he added.

"I met with Treasury in recent times, we're still having ongoing discussions with them in relation to that. I hope there is resolution to that.

£39 million allocated to the Department for Communities

The allocation amount includes £4.8 million allocated to help address the backlog of benefit appeal hearings, the voluntary and community sector and the Housing Executive.

A further £26.6 million in capital spending has been provided for a range of housing projects, including £8.3 million to the Housing Executive for property adaptations for tenants living with a disability.

£19.7 million allocated to the Department for Infrastructure

The allocation includes £14.6 million provided to the Department for Infrastructure for road maintenance and also funding to NI Water.

The Department for Infrastructure will receive £5.1 million in capital spending to advance the A5 and A6 flagship schemes.

£11.5 million allocated to the Department of Justice

The funding for Naomi Long’s department includes £4.5 million for legal services, £2.0 million for PSNI Protocol pressures and £5.0 million for pressures arising as a result of legislative change in the personal injury discount rate.

£0.9 million allocated to the Department for the Economy

The funding for Paul Frew’s department includes support for Tourism NI events in the upcoming years, including the One Young World Summit that is due to take place in Belfast in May 2023.

£3.5 million allocated to the Department of Finance

This funding allocation includes a Central Government Transformation Programme and IT costs across all departments.