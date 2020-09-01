Stormont committee recalled to discuss driving test delays

Chair of the Infrastructure Committee says most driving tests are not expected to resume in Northern Ireland until November 1.

A Stormont committee has been recalled to discuss delays to the restarting of driving tests.

Driving tests were cancelled during lockdown.

The chair of the Infrastructure committee Michelle McIlveen (DUP) has expressed concern that those waiting to sit a test face a delay stretching into next year.

She has secured the recall of the committee to discuss the matter on Thursday.

“As this situation nears crisis point, it is vital that the serious concerns expressed by those young people waiting to secure a driving test are given a focused and passionate voice,” she said.

The department for infrastructure said a backlog of 3,000 requests relating to key workers have been prioritised.

“By the end of October we will only be at a stand-still position. Learners seeking to book a new test will still be no closer to getting on the road for education, work or pleasure,” she said.

“Driver Vehicle Agency (DVA) operators are still working on the basis that general booking will not open until the November 1.

“To make matters worse departmental officials are now telling customers to expect a three to four month delay beyond average waiting times to take their test.

“This would push first tests for many of our young people well into the new year.

“Thousands of homes and workplaces would be affected, and the livelihoods of local driving instructors put under further pressure.

“This situation is completely unacceptable. It is not something the public or we as elected representatives should be willing to accept – nor is it something the minister or officials can continue to deflect from.”

Ms McIlveen has urged the department to work urgently with the DVA to increase capacity.

“Moving ahead there are serious concerns around the DVA’s ability to deal with an influx of requests when general booking eventually does reopen,” she said.

Meanwhile, MOT testing services for additional vehicle categories including four-year-old cars and motorbikes resumed on Tuesday.

MOT tests were suspended in January after faults were detected in some of the lift equipment.

The vehicle tests were further disrupted by lockdown.

DVA issued temporary exemption certificates (TECs) for some vehicles so that motorists could stay on the road.

On the testing issue, a DVA spokeswoman said testing recommenced on Tuesday for around 3,800 key workers and those who had tests booked and cancelled due to lockdown.

She said clearing that backlog would take between six to eight weeks.

“It is not correct to say it is not possible to book a driving test until November 1st,” she said.

“Priority workers and those who have had tests cancelled have been able to book practical driving tests which have resumed today as planned.

“As soon as the priority group backlog has been cleared the booking service will open to all other customers. These facts have been clearly set out to the committee and the public and the DVA continues to work tirelessly to ensure the safe return of all of its services.”

She added: “The DVA estimates that it will take around six to eight weeks to clear the backlog of cancelled tests and tests for key workers. With driving tests recommenced from the start of September, we anticipate a resumption of normal service by October/November.”

“A further update will be provided by the DVA to advise when it is opening its booking system for all other new customers.

“The health and safety of staff and customers is our priority and in the middle of a pandemic undoubtedly there will be delay and disruption, however the DVA is working as quickly as possible to restore services.”