Stormont crisis: We must salvage what we can from the chaos caused by reckless DUP, says Michelle O'Neill

UUP’s Doug Beattie at Stormont as the first meeting took place on Monday since last week's resignation of Paul Givan as First Minister (Pacemaker)

The SDLP's Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon speaks to the media in the Great Hall. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

TUV leader Jim Allister pictured speaking to the media in the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

MLAs meet at Stormont for the first time since the DUP’s Paul Givan stood down as First Minister of the Northern Ireland Assembly. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill speaks to the media in the Great Hall at Stormont’s Parliament Buildings on Monday. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O'Neill has said other parties should "seek to salvage what we can from the chaos the DUP has caused", following Paul Givan's resignation.

The institutions were plunged into uncertainty last Thursday when the First Minister announced he was stepping down in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Ms O’Neill, the Deputy First Minister, automatically lost her position due to Mr Givan's resignation.

On Monday, the Assembly met for the first time following last week's dramatic developments, with speaker Alex Maskey opening by assuring members that he will be focused on facilitating the passing of as much legislation as possible until the dissolution of the Assembly prior to May's elections.

During the meeting, all other parties - except for the TUV - criticised the DUP's actions, as it means victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse will not received the planned formal apology from the First and Deputy First Ministers.

Ms O'Neill said: "The Executive won't meet as a result of the DUP First Minister resigning office. However, ministers will stay in departments and discharge their duties, and this Assembly will continue to discharge its functions dealing with the important issues that matter to the public.

"The DUP's actions in unilaterally resigning from the Executive are reckless and they've caused concern and uncertainty for businesses, for workers, for families and campaigners on a range of many important issues. In terms of the victims of historical institutional abuse, it has caused real hurt and trauma.

"And while the DUP must bear responsibility for that, I'm also very conscious that those of us who are serious about showing responsible leadership and delivering for people can and should seek to salvage what we from the chaos the DUP has caused."

MLAs meet at Stormont for the first time since the DUP’s Paul Givan stood down as First Minister of the Northern Ireland Assembly. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The DUP’s Jonathan Buckley said his party was forced to take action due to lack of resolution of the issues arising from the Protocol.

"The Irish Sea border does not have the support of a single elected representative in this place. There are those in this House who simply expect unionism to stand idly by,” he said.

“What if the shoe was on the other foot? The hypocrisy and double standards are staggering.”

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said he was surprised others in the chamber "can't see their role in bringing [Mr Givan's resignation] about".

"Because we had a debate in this chamber some time ago when the SDLP, Sinn Fein, Alliance and Green Party all called for the rigorous implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol," he said.

DUP’s Edwin Poots at Stormont. Pacemaker

"Now, we got a report from the EU Commission some weeks ago that was put in the Assembly library which indicates what the rigorous implementation of the Protocol is. That for some years those people who would be travelling back from various parts of the world through Aldergrove Airport would have seen a notice about bringing food in or anything from third countries, what they're supposed to do.

"And the EU are expecting us to do that on food coming in from Britain. Now, how many planes, how many trucks, how many cars are coming in from Great Britain to Northern Ireland every day?

"And the EU are demanding that we go in and ask people to open their suitcases, to open their bags and if there's a few mandarin oranges that they bought for the children on the way home on the ferry, that's an at-risk item."

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said that, while he disagrees with the DUP’s actions, the Protocol has created "a feast and a famine", with some firms benefitting from the dual market access it allows, while for others it is impacting negatively on their businesses.

UUP’s Doug Beattie at Stormont as the first meeting took place on Monday since last week's resignation of Paul Givan as First Minister (Pacemaker)

"Walking away from our responsibilities is not going to solve any of the issues which surround the Protocol. The only thing it's going to do is hurt our people, the old, the young the vulnerable and the future for our children," he said.

"The Protocol has created a feast and a famine. And the feast is, some businesses are doing very well out of the Protocol, but there is a famine and that is some of our businesses are absolutely on their knees. So therefore we have to fix that, we will only fix that by speaking to the UK Government and to the EU to get them to understand that feast or famine, and to fix the problems that we've got."

TUV leader Jim Allister said his only complaint is that the DUP "did not act sooner".

TUV leader Jim Allister pictured speaking to the media in the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The SDLP's Sinead McLaughlin was strongly critical of the DUP.

She said: "It is difficult to think of a worse event in the life of a child than to be abused by those in charge of protecting them and caring for them.

"I've spoken with groups and survivors and I feel this pain that they have expressed so clearly and so distinctly to me. We all have our political priorities. We all have concerns that drive us as politicians, but quite frankly, how can we do this to these people? To neglect them so badly, to our people who have been hurt so badly and waited such a long time for an apology. Mr Speaker, the action of the First Minister was unforgivable."

SDLP deputy leader Nichola Mallon said citizens “deserve to have politicians working for them for the full five years of this mandate”.