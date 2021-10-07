Stormont department bids for £55m to fund Universal Credit uplift… but cost will jump to over £200m

Stormont's Department of Communities (DfC) has formally bid for £55m to help make up the £20 cut to Universal Credit (UC) – though that figure could grow to £200m in the future.

The £55m will not cover the current full funding shortfall either, with DfC officials stating a further bid will have to be made in the January financial monitoring round to help deliver the mitigation.

Officials also stated that the annual cost of maintaining the uplift here – which currently affects 134,000 Northern Ireland citizens – would initially be around £108m, rising to more than £200m, when "people are migrated from legacy benefits to Universal Credit to maintain the £20-per-week uplift", according to a DfC briefing paper.

First Minister Paul Givan, however, has indicated it is not likely the funding bid will be successful, given financial pressures facing the Executive.

A £20 uplift for UC claimants was introduced as a temporary measure by the UK Government during the pandemic; however this came to an end this week, despite widespread calls for it to be maintained.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has repeatedly called on Westminster to reverse their decision to go ahead with the cut, stating Stormont would struggle to make up the funding shortfall.

DfC said: "The minister has clearly stated that the actions by the British government are outrageous and abhorrent. It is the biggest cut to the basic rate of social security to date.

"Minister Hargey has prioritised support for the most vulnerable in our society and will continue to do so. She has also highlighted that we have to be real about our abilities to mitigate yet again another cut by the Tories."

During a meeting of Stormont's Communities Committee on Thursday, DfC officials confirmed a funding bid has been made to the Department of Finance (DoF) for £55m to help mitigate against the UC cut.

Committee chair Paula Bradley asked officials about the total costs of administering the UC mitigation payments, as there are IT and staff costs involved.

"We don't [know the total cost], unfortunately," DfC official Cherrie Arnold said. "We're still undertaking scoping work within the department to determine the delivery mechanism. We have notified DoF that we will require a further bid for all the associated costs, including staff and IT, to be submitted in the January monitoring round."

Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong said she is concerned the £55m will not be enough, with furlough coming to an end and more people potentially signing up to UC.

Ms Arnold said the £55m was based on the UC caseload as of May and they have notified DoF that the bid is subject to change, and could be higher.

The DUP's Paul Frew said the £55m is actually "half a bid", as there was no bid regarding operational and delivery costs.

"So is it the case that you've bid money but have no mechanism to spend it?" he asked.

Ms Arnold said the £55m is to cover costs up to March 31 of this financial year and they have notified DoF of the requirement of £108m for the next financial year, increasing to over £200m further down the line.

"We have also alerted DoF that we will be requiring further funding for staff and IT and we plan to submit a bid for that in the January monitoring round," she said.

Speaking during a press conference at Stormont on Thursday, Paul Givan appeared to pour cold water on the bid, explaining there is funding of £180m to be allocated to Northern Ireland under Barnett consequentials as part of the October monitoring round, and the Department of Health has bid for £200m and is "likely to get all of [the £180m]."

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill added that the Executive will "continue to do are best" in terms of mitigating against the cut, but "difficult decisions" will have to be made and the Executive will again write to the UK Government calling on them to reversion their decision to scrap the outlift.