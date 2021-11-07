Stormont department confirms it is assisting PSNI probe in the death of Noah Donohoe after coroner told storm drain report imminent

Pre-inquest hearing told Department for Infrastructure would be updating PSNI on its own investigation

A Stormont department has said it is assisting the PSNI with its investigation into the death of Noah Donohoe after a coroner revealed the inquest into the school boy’s passing will not take place next January.

At a pre-inquest hearing earlier this week, Coroner Joe McCrisken heard that several delays meant it would not be possible to begin the inquest on time.

This included uncertainty over when the Police Ombudsman can deal with a complaint from the Donohoe family over the initial PSNI investigation.

The court also heard that the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) had carried out an investigation into storm drains and was expected to update the PSNI this week.

The Belfast Telegraph contacted DfI to ask if this had taken place.

In response, a spokesperson for the department said: “The Department is assisting the PSNI with their investigation and is unable to comment further.”

Fourteen-year-old Noah, who attended St Malachy’s College, was discovered dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June last year, six days after going missing.

Another factor in the delay was the disclosure last month of four police files containing potentially sensitive materials, requiring assessment as to whether they should be redacted under Public Interest Immunity (PII).

The coroner was advised the report will be available before the end of the month.

At a preliminary inquest hearing in September, the coroner said he had found no evidence in support of a claim by a serving prisoner who said he had murdered the schoolboy.

Mr McCrisken said at the time that police had thoroughly investigated a report from a prisoner, who alleged his cellmate confessed to the crime.

The court had also heard how Noah’s mother Fiona had filed the complaint with the Police Ombudsman over the PSNI investigation.

Among her concerns were that police had ruled out foul play in her son’s death too quickly, inadequately investigated claims he was assaulted and that evidence including CCTV footage had been mismanaged.