Stormont department hit with almost 6,000 road defect claims in two years

Businessman Eamon Fitzpatrick looking out of a pot hole near Magheraveel in Co Fermanagh

Almost 6,000 claims have been filed in recent years against Stormont's Department for infrastructure (DfI) over road defects, according to new figures.

Figures also show that 2,405 claims were refused from 2020/21 to the end of the 2021/22 financial year, while £812,007 was paid out in claims over the same period.

DfI figures show that £336,686 was paid out in vehicle damage claims as a result of road defects in 2020/21. This increased to £475,320 in 2021/22.

Claims received one year are not always processed and concluded the same year, but the general trend shows around 40% of all claims submitted are refused.

From the beginning of 2020/21 to the end of 2021/22, 1,297 personal injury claims relating to road defects were received by DfI, as well as 4,435 vehicle damage claims and 267 property damage claims.

Looking at claims refused by DfI over the same period, 880 personal injury claims, 1,328 vehicle damage claims and 197 property damage claims were refused.

During this time £205.1m was spent on structural maintenance for our road network and £31.6m in carriageway “patching”, which involves restoring the surface of a road, such as by filling a pothole.

DUP infrastructure spokesperson Phillip Brett said the figures are a “clear result of a sustained failure by former Infrastructure Ministers to prioritise much needed investment in our road network, rather than waste public money on pet projects”.

"Our current road network is not fit for purpose and we need to see a new focus on delivery,” he added.

The SDLP’s infrastructure spokesperson Mark H Durkan said the “enormous” cost of compensation claims evidences the “folly of the department’s penny-wise and pound-foolish approach to repairs”.

“Nobody knows the issues better than the workers on the ground, who are having to return to the same locations time and again to carry out repairs,” he added.

“Not only are they overstretched and underpaid but they are also the ones getting abuse from the public when this ridiculous policy prevents them from carrying out a better job.”

Mr Durkan added that DfI needs to find a long-term approach to the problem.

DfI said it continues to investigate and, when appropriate, defend public liability claims, and there are a number of factors which influence the amount of annual expenditure on public liability compensation payments, including traffic volumes and the underlying condition of the road network.

“There has been historical under-investment in the maintenance of the road network for many years resulting in the deterioration we are now experiencing,” DfI said.

“As a result of inadequate budgets, the department has had to reduce its routine maintenance activities to a ‘limited service’ which seeks to prioritise the delivery of essential services to manage the risk to public safety.

“Due to the lack of funding, only the highest priority defects across the road network, are currently being repaired, however regular inspections of the road network are continuing and defects which meet the intervention level will be taken forward for repair. The department is working hard to ensure that funding is targeted at areas of greatest need.”