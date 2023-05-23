Stormont department investigated by watchdog over ammonia pollution guidance

The Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) has announced that it is to carry out an investigation into the advice given by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) on ammonia emissions in Northern Ireland.

The investigation will seek to determine whether DAERA has failed to comply with environmental law in its ammonia guidance, commonly known as the ‘Operational Protocol’, given to local planning authorities and applicants seeking planning permission for certain livestock developments.

The planning authorities are responsible for carrying out assessments under the Habitats Regulations to ensure planning decisions take into account the environmental impacts of ammonia-emitting developments.

These assessments are important for ensuring that environmental considerations are properly addressed in planning decision-making.

The main source of ammonia (97%) in Northern Ireland comes from agriculture, more specifically livestock manure, and is deposited as nitrogen. This colourless gas can negatively impact the biodiversity of the environment and people’s health.

The OEP is a new independent body that protects and improves the environment by holding Government and other public authorities to account. Its powers and duties were extended to cover Northern Ireland in February last year.

The OEP is able to carry out an investigation into a government department under its enforcement function. This is the organisation’s first investigation in Northern Ireland.

Natalie Prosser, OEP Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said: “Unsatisfactory ammonia pollution is an important, longstanding, systemic issue and one of the most pressing environmental concerns at this time in Northern Ireland.

“From an already unsustainable level the 19% increase in ammonia emissions from agriculture between 2009 and 2019 is a stark illustration of this.

“This is a complex area and there is already a great deal of work underway to try and tackle the problem of ammonia emissions. Our investigation will contribute to that work by providing clarity on environmental impacts when planning decisions are being made.

“We do not know at this point what our findings will be. It is possible that it could result in enforcement activity or in broader actions to address any issues found. Our priority throughout will be to protect and improve the environment.”

If an investigation finds a failure to comply with environmental law the OEP will aim to resolve any non-compliance through co-operation, dialogue and agreement with public departments and authorities.

However, where a satisfactory outcome cannot be reached through these means, the OEP can use its stricter enforcement powers including, if necessary, through court proceedings.

This investigation follows complaints submitted by a member of the public in Northern Ireland.

An Audit Office report last February found that most areas of Northern Ireland, including designated sites and other priority habitats, are affected by high levels of nitrogen being deposited on land and into water surfaces.

The levels in most areas are significantly above what is considered their “critical load”, the concentration of nitrogen at which significant ecological damage occurs. Northern Ireland is responsible for 12% of UK ammonia emissions, despite only having 3% of its population and 6% of its land area, and is the only region of the UK where ammonia levels have not been decreasing.

“Failure to address the increasing level of ammonia emissions also has the potential to contribute to serious, long-term harm to the environment and human health,” the report concluded.

A draft ammonia strategy for NI was published in January 2023.

In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph, former Environment Minister Edwin Poots conceded that a failure to publish an Ammonia Reduction Strategy (ARS) would be a regret when he left office and one that has left the department vulnerable to legal challenge.

DAERA has been contacted for comment.