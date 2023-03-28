Stormont department no longer able to afford to pay for children's cycling training in schools

The scheme provides 12 weeks of lessons and teaches children how to cycle safely, maintain their bike and the rules of the road — © Getty Images

A Stormont department has said it can no longer afford to pay for children to be taught cycling proficiency at school.

Due to budget constraints schools will now have to pay teachers and instructors themselves if they want to continue the cycling scheme.

The Department for Infrastructure will, however, continue to provide training.

More than 500,000 children have been taught cycling proficiency through the scheme here since it was launched over 50 years ago.

The scheme provides 12 weeks of lessons and teaches children how to cycle safely, maintain their bike and the rules of the road.

During the 2021/22 financial year an estimated 5,600 primary school pupils took part in the scheme across more than 300 schools.

From the beginning of 2021/22 to date DfI has spent around £74,000 on payments to teachers for the scheme.

Speaking to the BBC, Kevin Donaghy, principal of St Ronan's Primary School in Newry, said the lessons have always been popular at his school.

"We would have about 30 to 40 children participating in it - each trainer can only take 12 children at a time, so we would have run it over three different days during the week for our primary sevens," he said.

"The kids loved it, they actually got a qualification at the end of it to say they were safe to ride on the road.

"It's a huge thing in the summer term for primary seven and at the minute we don't know whether or not it's actually going to go ahead.

"We can't keep asking teachers to do more and more and more and get paid less and less and less."

DfI said: "The cycling proficiency scheme is delivered by teaching staff in schools, who receive payment from the department for doing so.

"Due to budget constraints, we are not currently in a position to fund this payment to teachers.

"We will still provide training for teachers, should that be needed, and any practical resources needed to deliver the scheme, should schools want to continue to provide the scheme."

If schools intend to continue to running the cycling scheme before the end of the 2022/23 school year they have until Friday, April 21, to inform DfI.