Stormont departments ‘cannibalised’ to prepare for EU exit, Covid inquiry hears

Stormont departments had to be "cannibalised" to prepare for the UK's exit from the EU, negatively impacting Northern Ireland's planning for pandemics, the Covid inquiry has heard.

Senior official Denis McMahon made the comments while giving evidence to the inquiry in London.

Hugo Keith KC asked Mr McMahon, who is permanent secretary to the Executive Office, whether the absence of proper resourcing to Stormont had a "deleterious" impact on civil contingency procedures, such as preparing for a pandemic.

Mr McMahon replied: "Absolutely it would, in a number of ways, but primarily around staffing. We lost 4,400 staff between 2014 and 2017 and we didn't get those staff back, unlike other parts of the UK.

"[Then] we had to cannibalise our departments to be able to prepare for the EU exit."

Mr McMahon also told the inquiry that leaving civil servants to run Northern Ireland's departments without ministers is "frankly unacceptable".

Stormont has been without ministers in place for around four of the last six years due to political fallouts.

The Executive collapsed in 2017 following the resignation of then deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness and it wasn't resurrected until January 2020 - just two months before the Covid pandemic was declared.

Mr McMahon said civil servants need the direction of ministers for legitimacy and described the lack of ministers in place as an "unacceptable position".

"Not to have ministers – it is so fundamental to the operation of governments," he added.

"We need the direction and control, and we need the legitimacy that democratic accountability brings to decision-making to make those difficult decisions."