Stormont Executive approves draft three-year budget but DUP vote against

The Stormont Executive has approved, by majority vote, Finance Minister Conor Murphy's draft three-year budget.

It is understood Sinn Fein, the SDLP, the Ulster Unionists and Alliance voted to back the plan at a virtual meeting on Friday morning, while the DUP voted against it.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill tweeted: “Sinn Fein Finance minister has prioritised funding to tackle waiting lists, transform our health service and support healthcare workers.”

A multi-year UK spending review announced earlier this year allowed the executive to produce its own multi-year spending plan.

Mr Murphy previously said the executive's priority for the coming budget would be health.

There was, however, a disagreement over the draft budget after some ministers said that they could not support the budget in its current form.

Justice Minister Naomi Long was among ministers who expressed concerns about the draft budget.

A senior DUP source also told the BBC that the party could not as it stands support the content of the draft budget either.

The proposals have now been approved and will go out for a 12-week public consultation.