Stormont Executive ‘ignored’ medical advice on lifting travel restrictions

It's reported the Executive ignored medical advice on easing travel restrictions. Stock image.

The Northern Ireland Executive went against official health advice in May by scrapping self-isolation advice for travel within the UK and Ireland, it has been reported.

The BBC Stephen Nolan programme reported that Stormont ministers ignored the advice of the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officer when making the change on May 27.

It has also been reported that the Delta variant now accounts for around half of Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said it was “shocking” to hear the Executive may have ignored official advice.

"The Executive were advised to not take this path, they went against the medical advice that they were presented with,” he said

He questioned if there had been an Executive vote on the matter and if there had been any dissenting voices.

"What was the discussion? What concerns or objections did they raise? This is part of the problem of politics at Stormont.

"Things are obviously kept for the most part behind closed doors.”

Mr Carroll said he believed the decision was likely to have had a significant impact on the rise of cases of the Delta variant.

"There’s talk of some scientists debating the need for a potential lockdown in the Autumn. That would be very hard and very difficult for people.”

A spokesperson for the Executive Office commented on Thursday: “Recognising the severe impacts of the pandemic on people and society over the last 16 months, the Executive takes decisions based on a wide range of factors.

“Given the inconsistency with other parts of the Common Travel Area and requirements for international travel green list countries, Ministers agreed to review the position regarding travel within the CTA.”

The spokesperson said a number of options were presented to Ministers and “a collective, balanced decision” was taken by the Executive to update the guidance.

“In light of the prevalence of variants of concern in other parts of the CTA, people were asked to think carefully about the need to travel. Clear guidance was also put in place to help mitigate against any risks arising from travel.”

The advice included:

· People should not make the journey if they have Covid symptoms; and must not travel if they know they have Covid-19.

· Those arriving here from another area of the CTA who are staying at least overnight, are asked to:

- Take a Lateral Flow Device (LFD) test before they make the journey; and only travel if the test is negative.

- Take an LFD test on days two and eight after arrival; and if either test is positive, self-isolate immediately.