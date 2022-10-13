Stormont financial situation ‘pretty bleak’, according to former head of Northern Ireland Civil Service

The former head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service has described the current financial situation at Stormont as “pretty bleak” and rubbished suggestions of additional money available from Westminster.

Sir David Sterling was speaking on BBC NI’s The View on Thursday and said if the UK Treasury did agree to hand over any additional money it would likely come with “fairly tight strings” attached.

The comments from the former official come on the day Finance Minister Conor Murphy met Westminster ministers in a bid to to press for further financial support in Northern Ireland.

Meetings the Sinn Fein minister held included with Nadhim Zahawi, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Chris Philp Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

After speaking to the Treasury, Mr Murphy said he had conveyed the “immense pressure our local small businesses are under” and said public finances here are in a “critical position”.

Speaking on BBC NI, Sir David – who retired from his post in 2020 – said: "This is pretty bleak at the moment.”

"I can't see the Treasury, at the moment, welcoming a request for additional monies.

"I think the Treasury's view will be that Northern Ireland already gets more per capita than any other part of the UK. Northern Ireland has as well got additional monies on a number of occasions over recent years.

"I think, if the Treasury was to be persuaded to provide some money, a bail out if you like, then I'm fairly sure they would want to attach some fairly tight strings to that.

"I would imagine that there would be no bail out until such times as an executive is formed."

Earlier this week, Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said it was “unacceptable” that Stormont ministers continue to spend beyond their allocated budget.

He added that it is “vital” that the Executive is restored as soon as possible to deliver effective public services.

“The Government has provided the Northern Ireland Executive with substantial additional funding through the Barnett formula, through the largest funding settlement for Northern Ireland since devolution in 1998.

“The Government fully expects the Northern Ireland departments to take responsibility and ensure their spending remains within budgets.”

