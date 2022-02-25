Stormont impasse has robbed patients and health staff of hope, says Robin Swann

Northern Ireland’s political deadlock has “cruelly robbed” NHS staff and hundreds of thousands of patients of hope, the Health Minister has said.

Hours after it emerged 186,745 people had been waiting longer than a year for a first outpatient appointment at the end of last year, Robin Swann appealed to Stormont to find a way forward to help Northern Ireland’s beleaguered health service.

The UUP minister said it is vital his MLA colleagues find a way to agree a three-year budget for the health service following the collapse of the Executive.

He said while money is not a silver bullet, the health service needs the financial stability that would be offered by a three-year budget to implement strategies that would help tackle the waiting list crisis.

"Today I am pleading, I am pleading with all parties and my fellow ministers to work together and sort out the budget,” he said.

"Ideally by re-establishing the Executive, or failing that by finding some other way forward. Our waiting lists are appalling, but in the absence of funding and a functioning executive they will likely get worse instead of better.

"That is the abhorrent reality of the situation we are currently facing."

It comes as a leading charity said 69,100 people were waiting for one of the eight diagnostic tests most relevant to the diagnosis of cancer at the end of December, according to the latest Department of Health figures.

Cancer Research UK said around half of these patients had waited more than nine weeks for a diagnostic test after referral and almost a third had waited longer than six months.

Barbara Roulston from the charity said: “These figures show once again that, despite the tireless efforts of health service staff, too many people are waiting too long for a test to find out if they have cancer.

“This is deeply concerning as we know that delays to diagnosis and starting treatment may make it more difficult to treat cancer successfully.

“Longstanding, chronic staff shortages, the impact of the pandemic and winter pressures are at the heart of patient delays, and we need to see urgent action now to turnaround cancer services.

“We’re worried that desperately needed improvements to cancer services will not go ahead unless funding is identified in the Northern Ireland Executive’s forthcoming budget. Without investment, the impact on patients could be devastating as staff shortages take their toll and health services are unable to take advantage of the latest equipment, tests and treatments.”

Meanwhile, Mr Swann continued: "Anyone who suggests that there are quick and easy answers are doing a disservice to patients, they are doing a disservice to the staff and they are doing a disservice to the public.

"There is no solution which does not involve significant and long-term investment.

"The fact that we have limped from one single-year budget to the next for the last seven to eight years was just another reason our health service has been unable to keep up with demand. The real damage caused by the loss of additional funding that the draft budget would have provided cannot be stressed enough.”