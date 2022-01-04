Stormont in A5 pledge after plea at Tyrone crash victim Nathan Corrigan’s funeral

Department ‘committed’ to upgrading dangerous road but must await public inquiry

Blackspot: Flowers at the side of the road where Nathan Corrigan, Peter Finnegan and Petey McNamee (below) lost their lives in a crash. Credit: Presseye

The Department for Infrastructure has said it remains committed to making vital upgrades to the A5 road, but is waiting for the result of a new public inquiry before any final ministerial decision can be taken.

It follows a passionate plea from a parish priest at the funeral of one of the victims of last week’s horror crash on the notorious route.

The funeral of Nathan Corrigan, one of three young friends who died in Co Tyrone last Monday morning, heard Fr Michael O’Dwyer call on the authorities to prioritise the long-promised upgrade after the tragedy.

Mr Corrigan from Sixmilecross, Peter Finnegan from Clogher and Peter (Petey) McNamee from Garvaghy, all in their 20s, died near Ballygawley.

“The deaths of Nathan and Peter Finnegan and Petey McNamee have highlighted again the danger that the present A5 road poses and the need for an upgrade,” Fr O’Dwyer told the congregation at St Matthew’s Church in Garvaghy on Sunday.

“Those who oppose the upgrade of the A5 might use the initials of a road traffic accident — RTA. Using those letters, perhaps for them, masks the reality of what happened last Monday morning.

“But they did not meet the first responders who were neighbours, nor the first responders from the emergency services, nor the priest who attended the scene.

“They did not share the worry and anxiety of parents who on hearing of the accident checked bedrooms to see if their children were all accounted for.

“Nor did they stand at the door of the Corrigan home as a policeman arrived to tell Kate and Damian and Callum that Nathan was lying dead just yards from their home.

“I hear a lot these days about pro-life. The upgrade of the A5 is a pro-life issue.”

Two previous decisions to proceed with the scheme were quashed following successful legal challenges brought by pressure group, Alternative A5 Alliance.

The campaign group consists of stakeholders in the Co Tyrone area, including farmers and landowners, who oppose the compulsory purchase of land for the project and have raised environmental issues.

The group has consistently objected to the plans as “contrary to the common sense needs” of the people of the area.

It has said: “We implore the Department for Infrastructure to take that leap of faith and replace the proposed road scheme with the reinstatement of the railway and at the same time upgrade the existing A5 road with additional passing opportunities and other affordable general improvements.

“This approach will go a long way to relieving the stress of upwards of 300 farmers and property owners who, for the past decade or more, have had their properties blighted by the threat to carve a great chunk of some 3,000 acres of farmland along the path of the A5.”

The Department for Infrastructure said: “The minister is fully committed to the A5 Western Transport Corridor flagship project, which is of significant strategic importance to the west, helping to tackle regional imbalance, improve the local economy and job opportunities for local communities and, critically, improve road safety.

“An interim report from the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC) on its findings from the public inquiry held in February and March 2020 requested further assessments in relation to flood risk and scheme alternatives and that these be incorporated into a further addendum to the environmental statement to be published for public consultation.

“Work is ongoing to complete the new environmental statement addendum so that the public inquiry could be reconvened this year.

“A final report from the PAC public inquiry should then allow a new ministerial decision to be taken, and subject to the successful completion of the necessary statutory processes and environmental assessments, the construction of phase 1A of this important strategic and road safety scheme could then commence.”