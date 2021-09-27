Stormont leaders make fresh push to appoint new Victims’ Commissioner

Post has been vacant since departure of Judith Thompson

Stormont’s leaders have launched a public appointment competition for a new Commissioner for Victims and Survivors (CVS) – a post which has remained vacant for a year.

The development was announced by First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill on Monday.

Judith Thompson was the most recent Commissioner for Victims and Survivors.

Her first term began in 2015, and she was reappointed in 2019, with her tenure ending in August 2020.

She has yet to be replaced and last month concerns had been raised about the post remaining empty after 12 months.

Mr Givan said: “I am pleased to launch this recruitment competition for a new commissioner to promote the interests of victims and survivors. This is a key and pivotal role in ensuring that the voices of victims and survivors are heard and that services are in place to meet their needs.”

Mrs O’Neill said: “It is absolutely vital that the needs and concerns of victims and survivors are met. The commissioner will have an important role in ensuring that victims and survivors are supported. I would encourage anyone with the relevant skills and experience to apply.”

The organisation continues in legal existence even in the absence of a commissioner.

When Ms Thompson was not reappointed as victims' commissioner last year, it was not clear why.

She faced criticism over advice she presented to the government about pension-type payments for people injured during the Troubles, which gave no distinction between victims of terrorist attacks and those who had been hurt while carrying out attacks.

Meanwhile, the chief executive of CVS will continue to be responsible for the day-to-day business of the body until the Commissioner’s post is filled.

In July, the government announced plans to ban all Troubles-related prosecutions – a move vehemently rejected by all of the main Stormont parties.

The Executive Office has previously said it will take up to six months for the recruitment process.

The Commission for Victims and Survivors is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments.