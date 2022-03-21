Stormont liaising with Irish Government over refugees

A refugee mother holds her baby as they walk across train tracks to board a train to Bucharest at Suceava train station after fleeing Ukraine to the Siret border crossing in Romania. Credit: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Stormont is working with the Irish Government as hundreds of Ukrainian refugees arrive in Dublin every day, the Executive Office has said.

The UK Government has launched its own scheme to encourage householders to sponsor refugees.

But more than 9,000 have already landed in Dublin, including 657 on St Patrick’s Day, with the government estimating 21,000 will be in the Republic by the end of the month.

Charitable organisations here are also ready to provide accommodation.

St Vincent St Paul, which operates the recently refurbished 52-bedroom Clare Lodge respite centre in Newcastle, Co Down, said it wanted to help.

“St Vincent de Paul is already working on the ground in Ukraine and supporting refugees in surrounding countries. Clare Lodge has remained closed due to the pandemic but St Vincent de Paul would be supportive of welcoming refugees from Ukraine and is currently considering how best to facilitate this,” it said.

The Executive Office said: “Our work to support as many people as possible seeking sanctuary here from war-torn Ukraine is continuing at pace.

“The rollout of the Homes for Ukraine Scheme and the Ukraine Family Scheme is now well under way locally, with over 6,000 people here already registering their willingness to provide accommodation.

“The scale of this work is unprecedented and our first focus is to identify all available suitable housing capacity.

“We are engaging with departments, councils, the voluntary and community sector, including faith-based organisations.

“We are also working closely, and on a daily basis, with Irish Government departments and relevant agencies at a number of strategic and operational levels.”

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said he was “proud” of the generosity shown towards those fleeing the war.