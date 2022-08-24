Stormont marks Ukraine Independence Day as Parliament Buildings lit blue

Parliament Buildings were lit blue on Tuesday and will be illuminated again on Wednesday. Pic: NI Assembly.

Stormont’s Parliament Buildings are being lit blue to mark Ukraine Independence Day, as the country continues to fight back against the Russian invasion.

The eastern European nation is marking 31 years since it declared independence from the Soviet Union, while Wednesday also marks six months since Russia’s invasion began.

Parliament Buildings were lit blue on Tuesday evening and will be illuminated again on Wednesday night.

There will also be a demonstration at Belfast City Hall to mark Independence Day on Wednesday, with many Ukrainian refugees expected to attend.

More than 115,000 people from Ukraine have arrived in the UK under the government’s Ukraine visa schemes.

Minister of State for Northern Ireland Conor Burns told the BBC more people should help house Ukrainian’s fleeing the war torn country.

“It’s vital that we as a British people – as people of these islands – continue to welcome those in distress, in trouble, and who need a temporary sanctuary in these islands,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss has promised Ukraine will "have no greater ally" than the UK if she is made prime minister.

Writing in The Daily Telegraph on Wednesday, Ms Truss pointed to her record as Foreign Secretary since Russia's invasion.

"We are already at the vanguard of international support in providing £2.3 billion in military aid, more than any other nation in Europe," she said.

"We rallied our G7 partners in targeting Russia with the toughest sanctions ever on a major economy."

She added that she would "go further as prime minister" by declassifying more intelligence to expose Russian misinformation while also repeating a promise to increase defence spending to 3% of GDP by 2030.

Elsewhere, the front door of 10 Downing Street was adorned with sunflowers – the national flower of Ukraine – to mark Independence Day.

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted a photo of himself admiring the flowers and said: “The United Kingdom will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends – now and in the future.”