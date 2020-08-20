Stormont may rule on Asda superstore plan

Stormont officials are looking at taking control of a decision on controversial plans for a 40,000 sq ft Asda supermarket in Newtownabbey, it has emerged.

The Department for Infrastructure intervened this week in plans for a store on the site of the former Nortel plant.

It has been opposed by trade group Retail NI over concerns that it will draw business away from town centres.

Writing in today's Belfast Telegraph, former DUP MLA Nelson McCausland says planners should not exacerbate the pressure facing shops and town centres "by approving more out-of-town developments".

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council confirmed that its members voted to defer consideration of the application.

A spokesman said councillors had received a notice under Article 17 of The Planning Order 2015 that they should not grant planning permission for the development until further advised by the department.

The notification brings the application a step closer to being "called in" - where plans are deemed to be regionally significant and should therefore be decided by Stormont officials rather than councillors.

This week's development gives DfI time to decide what to do. Asda said: "Whilst we are disappointed that the application has been deferred we will continue to work with all concerned to successfully progress our plans for a new store in Newtownabbey."

Glyn Roberts, chief executive of Retail NI, said it was strongly opposed to the plan.

Speaking at the weekend, he said: "Retail NI is of the view that this out-of-town superstore application is in clear breach of the current Town Centre First retail planning policy and we are concerned it may be granted for short-term reasons to bring Asda to Newtownabbey.

"Planning policy must be the only criteria."

He claimed out-of-town stores displaced existing town centre roles. "Newtownabbey has a distinctive retail environment with a significant number of local neighbourhood retailers who are the lifeblood of the community," he added.

"These facilities will be jeopardised, and job losses will occur if permission is granted."

But Asda has said the store will bring new jobs and better-value shopping.

"Our long-running engagement with the local community has been extremely positive and we hope to bring this major investment to the area, creating new jobs and bringing Asda value to consumers in the local area," it said.