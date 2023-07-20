Stormont mile: Runners challenged to raise funds for Children’s Cancer Unit

From left: Jim Burke, Hagan Homes director, Irish record holder Ciara Mageean, former patient Conor Maguire from Belfast and Jane Hoare, Children’s Cancer Unit chief executive, at the launch of this year’s CCUC Stormont Mile

It’s a one-mile race to support families living with chidhood cancer — and they need your help.

The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity (CCUC) is challenging local runners to help raise vital funds to support families by taking part in a one-mile race at Stormont.

It’s the third staging of the CCUC Stormont Mile in association with Hagan Homes and takes place on September 30.

The event targets serious runners, amateur joggers as well as businesses, families and even walkers.

The unique running event is the only event of its kind where participants complete just one mile downhill against competitors of the same level and speed.

So if you are looking to break your own mile record, or take a more relaxed walk down the famous Prince of Wales Avenue, there is something for you on the day.

Irish record holder at both 800m and 1,500m distances, Ciara Mageean is an ambassador for the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity and launched the event urging people to get involved.

“I know that runners in Northern Ireland are one big friendly community so I am sure they will throw their support behind this important cause, while also testing themselves over the mile distance. I hope to be there on the day to cheer on the runners, young and old, pros and amateurs, and I may even give it a go myself.”

The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity supports the work of the medical team and staff at the Children’s Haematology and Oncology Unit at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, as well as families who are impacted across Northern Ireland.

The Charity’s Chief Executive, Jane Hoare explained where funds raised from the event will be used.

“We are delighted to be bringing runners and walkers of all ages and abilities back to the Stormont Estate in aid of CCUC.

“The money we raise goes directly towards supporting the incredible work of the Children’s Cancer Unit in a number of ways including; funding key staffing positions such as Child Psychologists and Social Workers, purchasing essential equipment, supporting training and research projects, and additional patient and family comforts and care which help make families journeys that little bit easier for them.

“But to deliver these vital services, we rely on the public and on events like this one, so we are hoping for a big turn out on 30 September.”

Jim Burke, Director at Hagan Homes, who are the event’s main sponsor added: “Hagan Homes is delighted to again support this fantastic charity and the work they do to help families in their darkest hours, and we hope other businesses will do the same by getting involved too”

For more information and to register for the event, visit www.childrenscancerunit.com/stormontmile.