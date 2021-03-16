Stormont minister Nichola Mallon announces further delay to A5 upgrade

McCrossan says A5 delay is disappointing but necessary to finally progress scheme

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon reaffirmed her commitment to the A5 Western Transport Corridor Scheme as she confirmed the long-delayed project will need further public consultation to ensure it progresses.

The scheme to transform the road between Aughnacloy to Londonderry into a dual carriageway would be the single largest road scheme here, and part of a major cross-border road project to improve links between Dublin and Derry.

The scheme has been estimated to cost £650m to £850m. But it faced a major funding setback in November 2011, when the Irish government withdrew most of its £400m funding. However, £75m was later recommitted by the Irish government after the Fresh Start Agreement.

In October last year, the Dublin government pledged €500m towards cross-border infrastructure projects such as the A5.

Legal challenges have also beset the project, with a decision to proceed quashed by the High Court in April 2013 after a bid from landowners and businesspeople.

Then construction was due to start on a stretch of the road from Newbuildings to Strabane but had to be put on hold after another legal challenge from the same quarter.

Minister Mallon has today published the report on the proceedings of the inquiry from the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC) into the scheme, alongside her Department’s response to the PAC's recommendations.

She said: “I know this project has been long awaited and I am determined as Minister to see it progress through the statutory process as quickly as possible, ensuring the project is delivered properly for citizens and our wider environment.”

Commenting on the Interim PAC report, the Minister added: “I have accepted the Commissioner’s key recommendation regarding the preparation of and consultation on further documents on the important topics of flood risk and the consideration of alternatives to the proposed scheme. As such, I have asked officials to prepare a further addendum to the Environmental Statement (ESA) for consultation in early autumn.

“While I anticipate this approach will lead to the re-opening of the public inquiry, as recommended by the PAC, early next year, it will enable it to consider further public representations made on the two key topics of flood risk and scheme alternatives and prepare its final report. This, in turn, will allow a decision on the next steps for this important transformative scheme,” she said.

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan says while he is hugely disappointed at further delay, it’s a necessary evil to ensure the scheme progresses.

“I want to ensure the scheme progresses rather than it falling into the hands of the detractors with vested interests,” he said.

“Let’s be clear, there is no alternative and the A5 scheme is needed to save countless lives on one of the most dangerous roads in Ireland. It will increase connectivity for the North West to Belfast and Dublin. It will provide much needed jobs and boost our local economy. It is the only game in town.”

West Tyrone Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley added: “There is shock and massive disappointment throughout the community that the Minister has announced a fresh public inquiry into the A5 upgrade.

“Given that a full year has passed since the completion of the last limited public inquiry and given that it was widely expected that the Minister would finally announce a decision to proceed with Phase 1 of the project this decision leaves us further back than ever.

“People are gutted at this news and are in a state of disbelief.”