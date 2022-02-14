Stormont ministers ‘give Swann backing to relax Covid restrictions’

Health Minister Robin Swann has been given support by other Executive ministers to relax the remaining Covid-19 restrictions currently in place, according to reports.

The BBC has reported that Mr Swann, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, wrote to his Executive colleagues last week asking for their views on the relaxation of remaining restrictions and requested a reply by Monday.

Mr Swann's letter stated that lawyers suggested the issue would be "significant" and suggested that under the terms of Stormont's ministerial code, this meant it would require Executive approval.

However, the Executive can’t meet following the resignation of First Minister Paul Givan, who resigned as part f an ongoing protest by the DUP against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The current Covid-19 regulations are in place until 24 March, when the legislation underpinning them will expire.

On Sunday, Mr Swann announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19 but says he will continue to carry out his duties where possible.

It is understood ministers from the DUP, Sinn Fein, SDLP and Alliance have all supported Mr Swann- who is a member of the UUP - and confirmed their positions.

Speaking to the BBC Sunday Politics programme, Justice Minister Naomi Long said she had given Mr Swann an assurance that moving on the issue would not be "controversial" if it was in line with official health advice.

She joins Economy minister Gordon Lyons and Infrastructure minister Nicola Mallon who also supported the lifting of restrictions.

Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O'Neill said previously restrictions should not be in place for any longer than they are needed.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Conor Murphy is to meet the attorney general Brenda King on Monday to discuss legal advice on the Executive's budget – and whether it can be agreed in the absence of an Executive.

The Sinn Fein minister is expected to make a statement to the Assembly on Tuesday.