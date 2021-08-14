Stormont must deliver strategy to tackle rise in domestic violence in NI, warns MP

Shadow Secretary of State calls for greater protection for women and girls here at a conference in Belfast

Meeting: Professor Monica McWilliams with Shadow Secretary of State Louise Haigh at the Women’s Aid conference in Belfast

A comprehensive Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) strategy, is essential for Northern Ireland, a senior Westminster politician has said.

Shadow Secretary of State Louise Haigh said Northern Ireland must adopt a comprehensive strategy to tackle the rise in domestic violence as domestic abuse call-outs continue to rise.

The Labour MP was speaking at a Women’s Aid conference in south Belfast on Friday along with a number of key policy makers in attendance, including both the current and incoming heads of the Northern Ireland Civil Service.

Dr Jayne Brady will succeed Jenny Pyper — who has been serving as an interim head of the Civil Service — in September.

They agreed to look at a more holistic approach to dealing will all aspects of domestic abuse and how government can best assist those agencies working on the ground.

There have been nine women killed in Northern Ireland in a domestic setting since lockdown began last March.

The impact of abuse on women and children and the role paramilitaries play in coercively controlling certain parts of Northern Ireland was also raised at the conference.

The new Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive Grainia Long, who took over as head of the housing body in April, agreed to look at the work of the executive with a strategy for protecting the housing rights of women and children impacted by domestic abuse.

Speaking at the conference Ms Long said the organisation’s main role was to provide “safe, warm, dry” accommodation but that also included looking at all the needs of tenants and ensuring that tenancy rights of those in abusive relationships were protected.

Professor Monica McWilliams, who has carried out studies on the impact of conflict on how domestic abuse is perpetrated and viewed in Northern Ireland, spoke of how more needed to be done to ensure young people were educated from an early age and protected from violent sexual images online.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton also attended the event via video call, and told the audience that specialist training of officers was already underway to help them better understand the needs of victims.

The rise in domestic abuse call-outs means that women are now more likely to be victims of crime than men in Northern Ireland for the first time.

Louise Haigh said the Government had “completely failed to keep women safe” and called on the Stormont Executive to deliver a “comprehensive strategy to tackle the growing violence against women and girls”.

A specific strategy for the protection of women and girls already exists in England, Scotland and Wales.

In March the NI Assembly unanimously passed a motion calling for a VAWG strategy, with the Executive committed to producing one.

Ms Haigh said “a comprehensive strategy to tackle the growing violence must be urgently delivered”. “Labour has set out a wealth of proposals to tackle Violence Against Women’s and Girls, which we hope can feed into Northern Ireland’s developing strategy.

“Meanwhile, the Tories are dragging their feet. Across the UK, this Conservative Government has completely failed to keep women and girls safe with their successive strategies. The Government should step up to the plate and take serious action rather than endless words.”