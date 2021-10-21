Stormont not taking part in UK-wide NI centenary illumination

Parliament buildings at Stormont will not be lit up on Friday to commemorate Northern Ireland’s centenary after no consensus among the parties was reached.

Buildings across the UK are to be lit up in blue and green lights under plans by the Northern Ireland Office to mark the landmark week.

However, MLAs who sit on the Assembly Commission – which has responsibility to agree special lighting of the building in exceptional circumstances – were unable to agree on the plan.

The snub was first reported by Belfast Live.

An Assembly spokesperson said: “The Northern Ireland Assembly Commission has a special lighting policy in place which deals with extraordinary requests for lighting Parliament Buildings.

"All requests under this policy are agreed by consensus by members of the Assembly Commission.

"On this occasion, there was no consensus to approve lighting Parliament Buildings on 22 October."

On Wednesday it was revealed Belfast City Hall will also not be joining the UK-wide illumination event on Friday following what was described as an "administrative error".

The error came after the building had already been booked to be lit up in rainbow colours on Friday night to mark the 40th anniversary of homosexuality being decriminalised in Northern Ireland.

A council spokeswoman said: "The illumination to mark the 40th anniversary of Jeffrey Dudgeon's victory in the European Court of Human Rights will proceed as previously approved.

"A request to illuminate city hall to mark the Northern Ireland centenary on an alternative date will be considered by party group leaders at a future meeting."

Instead, the City Hall is to be illuminated on Thursday evening.

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said on Wednesday: “The Party Group Leaders have agreed the alternative date for lighting up City Hall to mark the NI centenary, and that it will be tomorrow [Thursday] night. It will be lit blue and green.”

Almost half of Northern Ireland's 11 councils are also not taking part in the coordinated illumination.

This includes Derry City and Strabane District Council, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Mid Ulster District Council and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.

In a letter to councils, an NIO official described the plan to light up buildings across the UK.

They said: "We aim to create a unique moment of reflection, hope and inspiration, alongside public recognition of the enduring contribution to civic and cultural life of all the buildings involved."

A UK government spokesman added: "As part of the NIO centenary programme, buildings across the UK will be lit up in blue and green on October 22 to signify a bright future for all."