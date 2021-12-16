Stormont officials’ identity to be withheld after threats over work on abortion safe access zones

A Stormont official involved in the development of safe access zones outside abortion clinics has received a “low level threat” for their work on the measure.

In an extraordinary development, officials from the Department of Health due to give evidence on the subject on Thursday will have their identity withheld from the public as a result.

It is believed to be the first time such a measure has been put in place to ensure the safety of officials appearing in front of a public sitting of a Stormont committee.

Members of the health committee are due to receive a briefing on Thursday afternoon on the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Bill.

Green Party leader Clare Bailey was prompted to bring the Private Members Bill to the Assembly in response to her experiences as volunteer chaperone outside a Belfast city centre family planning clinic.

Speaking ahead of the evidence session, health committee chair Colm Gildernew said: “We are taking evidence on the Safe Access Zones Bill and it has been drawn to the committee’s attention that an official has received a low level threat as a result of their work undertaken by them on related work.

“To protect officials giving evidence, it was agreed that their identities will be protected at the meeting of the health committee today.

“I absolutely believe, and I believe the committee, deplores this both the threats themselves and the subsequent need to shield these individuals in relation to doing their work.

“But clearly this Bill is in the public interest and it’s important their evidence is heard in public session, so we thought that was the best way facilitate that.

“That will allow the committee members to probe the officials’ responses and contribute to the important work of scrutinising the Bill.

“However, I have to say, it is I think, reflective of the wider concern and if officials coming to this committee can be placed under threat to give evidence, then what must women and girls out there be facing running the gauntlet of these protests at times, with little or no support?

“So, I think that’s absolutely to be deplored.”

The committee agreed to write to the official who has received the threat to express solidarity with them and condemn any threats against any other Stormont officials made against them in the course of their work.

The briefing is the latest session of evidence being considered by MLAs as the Private Members Bill moves through Stormont.

During an earlier session, Ms Bailey, who volunteered as a chaperone for service users of the Marie Stopes clinic, told the committee she was assaulted, spat on, called a ‘murderer’, and watched a young woman run into four lanes of traffic to escape anti-abortion protesters.

Last week, the committee heard from a number of health trust representatives, including one medic who said a patient who had received a terminal cancer diagnosis was branded a ‘murderer’ by protestors.

The harrowing incident occurred as she accessed an abortion clinic to allow her to begin cancer treatment to prolong her life.

Responding to the threat against the official, Ms Bailey said it demonstrates why legislation is required to protect people accessing health facilities.

“I utterly condemn this threat against an official for simply doing their job,” she said.

“However, it is sadly unsurprising. I have both witnessed and suffered countless experiences of violent and abusive incidents by anti-choice activists.

“As a volunteer at the Marie Stopes clinic in Belfast, I was battered, abused, spat at, and splashed with holy water, as I assisted women in accessing healthcare services.

“This is a further reminder of the deliberate campaign of intimidation and harassment directed at women accessing reproductive healthcare across Northern Ireland.

“The Safe Access Zones Bill is a vital piece of legislation to ensure that women’s right to access healthcare is protected.”