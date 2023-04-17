Stormont officials urged to act to help Northern Ireland’s unpaid carers

A call for Stormont officials to begin work on a strategy to help the hundreds of thousands of unpaid carers has been made by Northern Ireland MLAs.

A letter signed by health spokespeople from the largest parties in the Northern Ireland Assembly has been sent to Peter May, the Department of Health’s permanent secretary.

It comes as an increasing number of carers across Northern Ireland fall into debt and are finding it more difficult to get help from statutory organisations amid the cost-of-living crisis and spiralling hospital waiting lists.

At the same time, the Department of Health is facing significant budgetary uncertainty due to the ongoing political stalemate at Stormont.

The letter to Mr May states: “Our last carers strategy was published in 2006 – nearly two decades ago – and does not reflect the lives, challenges or priorities of the over 220,000 people providing unpaid care to sick or disabled family members or friends in Northern Ireland today.

“Together, these carers save the public purse billions of pounds in care costs every year, keeping the health and social care system, already under so much pressure, from certain collapse.

“They make an immense contribution to society, but in too many cases, what they get in return is a life defined by ill-health, extreme pressure, hardship and lost opportunities.”

It continues: “Unpaid carers in Northern Ireland desperately need a new strategic policy direction.

“This should be led by the Department of Health, but with a cross-departmental scope, addressing the challenges carers face in the spheres of health and social care, welfare, housing, employment and beyond.

“The Department set a clear precedent for beginning the development of new policy strategies without a Minister in place in 2019, when the new 10-year Cancer Strategy was commissioned.

“We believe the same approach could be taken with a new carers strategy, allowing critical policy development work to begin right away and ensuring the strategy could be actioned as quickly as possible when the Executive returns.

“Northern Ireland’s unpaid carer populations deserve nothing less. They have spent too long being told how valued they are by government while consistently finding themselves at the back of the queue when policy priorities are being set or funding decisions made.”

According to the 2021 Census, there are over 220,000 people providing unpaid care for a sick or disabled family member or friend in Northern Ireland.

Craig Harrison, policy and public affairs manager for Carers NI, said by setting in motion work to develop a new carers strategy, Stormont would send a clear signal that addressing the challenges carers face is a priority.

“Our unpaid carers are saving the health system from collapse every day – being pushed to breaking point by unrelenting caring duties, inadequate support from statutory services and severely limited chances for a break,” he said.

“That takes its toll on their wellbeing and quality of life, and they’re crying out for a new government strategy to deliver the help and support they need.”

The Department of Health said it is committed to supporting carers, and to finding additional ways to provide support where possible.

"Unfortunately, the Health and Social Care system continues to face unprecedented pressures, both financially and in terms of access to services, and the availability of additional investment to support carers will be considered in this context,” it added.

"The department appreciates that many carers continue to experience significant challenges following on from the pandemic, and it is important that we continue to work together to strengthen the supports available. As outlined by Carers NI, the issues affecting carers cuts across a number of government departments and it would be for those departments to consider as appropriate.

"The department would be supportive of cross-departmental work being taken forward in this area and would contribute to it, subject to the availability of funding and agreement from the Northern Ireland Executive when it is re-established.”