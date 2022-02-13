Stormont parties could agree apology for historical institutional abuse victims in lieu of Executive claims UUP’s Mike Nesbitt

An apology to victims of historical institutional abuse in Northern Ireland in the absence of an Executive could be given by the five main Stormont parties agreeing to endorse the statement.

That is the solution proposed by Ulster Unionist MLA Mike Nesbitt, who said previous precedent for such an idea has already been established following the previous collapse of the Assembly.

Victims of historical institutional abuse in Northern Ireland have described their anger that a planned apology next month is in major doubt because of the lack of a First and deputy First Minister.

Mr Nesbitt said a previous workaround when the Executive collapsed between 2017 and January 2020 could be revisited.

“When the Irish Rugby Football Union was bidding to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup, they needed certain assurances from the Executive regarding matches to be played in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“With no Executive Ministers to sign off the bid papers, the Head of the Civil Service asked the five leaders of the parties entitled to seats at the Executive to sign a letter confirming they supported the financial guarantees required for the bid to proceed.

"On the same basis, the current leaders could endorse the wording of an apology, which could then be delivered collectively by them, the remaining Executive Ministers and the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

“The Executive Office recently promised that apology on 11th March and it is vital to the mental health and wellbeing of the victims that that commitment is honoured.”

Former first minister Paul Givan and then deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill announced last month the apology would be given in Parliament Buildings in Stormont on behalf of the powersharing executive on March 11.

Statements were also to be made by representatives of state and religious institutions found to have been responsible for the abuse.

The announcement was made on the fifth anniversary of the publication of the findings of the landmark inquiry, which was chaired by the late Sir Anthony Hart, a retired High Court judge.

It examined allegations of physical, emotional and sexual harm of children in residential institutions between 1922 and 1995.

However, Mr Givan’s resignation as part of a DUP protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol has forced both heads of government from the joint office.

Mr Nesbitt added: "In their long and troubled lives, victims and survivors of institutional abuse have enjoyed only one day in the sun, the 20th of January 2017 when Sir Anthony Hart published his conclusions at the end of the Public Inquiry he chaired.

“Surely a second day is not too much for victims and survivors to ask for? If we could do it for a game of rugby, we owe it to the survivors whose lives were impacted so brutally through no fault of their own."