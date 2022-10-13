Stormont party leaders issue joint plea for UK Government to replace £40m in lost EU funding

All five of Stormont’s main party leaders have issued a joint letter pleading for the UK Government to replace up to £40m of European funding.

The correspondence – signed by Michelle O’Neill, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Naomi Long, Doug Beattie and Colum Eastwood – claims projects relying on the European Social Fund (ESF) are facing a “potential cliff edge” if the money is not replaced.

In their letter to Simon Clarke, the Westminster MP for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, the parties urged the Conservative Government to “honour” its manifesto commitment “to replace the European Social Fund in its entirety”.

“The ESF has been an integral part of our local economy and across all our communities, supporting over 17,000 of our most vulnerable people and employing approximately 1,700 people,” the joint letter states.

“The loss of the ESF programme and the current failure to replace ESF funding leaves many of the projects funded by the ESF facing grave uncertainty and a potential cliff edge.

“Some will be forced to cease operations and their valuable services will be lost to our communities.

“In addition, the loss of the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), particularly in the current precarious economic circumstances, will have a negative impact on the growth of small businesses and our transition to a zero-carbon economy.

“The Conservative Party made a manifesto commitment to replace the European Social Fund in its entirety.

“As leaders of the main parties at Stormont, we would urge the UK government to honour that commitment and provide certainty and security for the many people who depend on these programmes by fully replacing the European Social Fund.”

Earlier this week, the ESF Peer Group, which represents 22 local community groups, said up to 1,700 jobs and other services are at risk over the failure to replace the funds which were lost following Brexit.

The group claimed there is a “bureaucratic impasse between Northern Ireland and Westminster officials” over the money.

They also claimed to have been “seeking a solution” from departments in both Westminster and Stormont for over a year and have invited officials to a meeting scheduled for Friday.

Rev Andrew Irvine, the chairman of the ESF Peer Group and chief executive of East Belfast Mission said people in their group “support over 17,000 vulnerable people” and have previously “helped almost 12,000 people secure employment” through the EU funding.

According to reports, the ESF provides around £40m a year in funding, which was 35% match-funded from Stormont amounting to around £54m in total.

The UK’s own Shared Prosperity Fund was expected to replace the previous EU funding as part of a Conservative Party manifesto commitment; however it is expected to only amount to around £30m next year and no match funding has yet been confirmed by Stormont.

In a statement, a government spokesperson said: "Northern Ireland is benefiting from £49m through our Levelling Up Fund, which is empowering communities to drive change.

"This is on top of £127m allocation from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to help those most vulnerable and furthest away from the labour market to secure sustainable employment, alongside other priorities."