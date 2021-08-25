Stormont proposal for MOT tests every two years

Currently, older vehicles need to take an MOT test every year.

Drivers in Northern Ireland may face an MOT test every two years instead of annually if a Stormont proposal gets approval.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has launched an information gathering exercise known as a Call for Evidence on the idea.

Mandatory MOT testing for vehicles over a certain age must be carried every year under current legal requirements.

Currently private cars and motorcycles are first MOT tested at four years old and light goods vehicles under 3,500kg are primarily tested at three years old.

Read more Equipment failure at Northern Ireland MoT centres cost £4m, Stormont report finds

Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, motorists faced a substantial backlog to get their vehicle tested here after flaws were identified in a number of lifts used to examine cars, leading to tests being suspended over safety fears.

The equipment failure at the Driver and Vehicle Agency centres cost almost £4m, according to a report by a Stormont watchdog.

The coronavirus crisis further disrupted testing. Temporary exemption from MOT testing for drivers was introduced across the UK following the initial Covid outbreak, with motorists in Northern Ireland given a 12-month extension.

Many people eventually had their vehicles tested in September 2020, following the easing of the first lockdown restrictions, meaning they must book another test for next month.

“As we move towards recovery from the COVID pandemic, I believe that now is the right time to ask the public and those with a direct interest in MOT testing, road safety and environmental protection and others for their views on the potential introduction of testing every two years for some vehicle categories,” said Mrs Mallon.

“I realise there will be those who favour a change in the frequency of MOT testing and others opposed to any change to the current process. Therefore, I would encourage everyone with an interest to respond to this call and clearly put forward their views with supporting evidence where possible. I want to hear your views.

“Road safety remains a priority for me and I would like to remind drivers and riders that regardless of the frequency of MOT testing, the statutory responsibility to ensure that a vehicle is roadworthy rests with the owner at all times.”

The public will be able to give their opinions in the Call for Evidence until October 19 2021.