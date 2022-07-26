Stormont recall postponed following death of Lord Trimble

A planned recall of the Northern Ireland Assembly has been postponed as a mark of respect for Lord Trimble.

MLAs had been due to gather at Stormont on Tuesday in another attempt to elect a new speaker amid the current impasse.

However outgoing Sinn Fein speaker Alex Maskey said it would be inappropriate to go ahead with the scheduled sitting.

"I have engaged with party whips this evening and parties are all agreed that it would be inappropriate to hold the scheduled recall of the Assembly tomorrow,” he said.

“I intend to defer tomorrow's sitting of the Assembly to a later date.

"I will also be making provision for Assembly Members to formally offer their condolences and pay tribute to Lord Trimble as a former first minister; I will announce further details when arrangements have been confirmed."

Mr Maskey expressed his own personal sadness following Lord Trimble’s passing.

"David and I worked together through many challenging times, the high point being the Good Friday Agreement,” he said.

"We were colleagues in the first Assembly in 1998 in what was a very different Assembly chamber from today.

"He undoubtedly took difficult decisions in difficult circumstances throughout this period and played a huge part in the peace process.

“However, I am particularly mindful of his wife Daphne and his family who are mourning the loss of a husband and father.”

Ireland's deputy premier Leo Varadkar is among the many politicians who have taken to social media to pay tribute to the peacemaker.

He wrote on Twitter that Lord Trimble took "enormous personal and political risks for peace".

David Trimble took enormous personal and political risks for peace. He put the future of Northern Ireland before his party’s interests and sought to make Northern Ireland a warmer house for all who lived there.https://t.co/Uo73Wuf5ul — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) July 25, 2022

Former minister Lord Mandelson said Lord Trimble went through "pain and strife" implementing the Good Friday Agreement, yet "didn't buckle".

In a statement, Peter Mandelson said: "David Trimble not only took on the Herculean task of negotiating the Good Friday Agreement on behalf of unionists but went through all the pain and strife of implementing it.

"Throughout, he faced unending onslaught from people in his own community - I know because we faced many of these audiences together - and ultimately he didn't buckle. He was a courageous man who has earned his place in history."