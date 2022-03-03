Stormont silent over welcoming of Ukraine refugees

Stormont was tightlipped last night on whether there were plans to take in Ukrainian refugees, as the Irish Government announced it was preparing to welcome tens of thousands of people fleeing the warzone.

Yesterday Taoiseach Micheal Martin confirmed he was working to secure accommodation for over 20,000 Ukrainian refugees anticipated to arrive in the Republic.

Mr Martin said a “people of Ireland response” would be required.

He added the Irish Government could not act alone as it prepared for the arrival of people fleeing the Russian invasion.

“We’ve got to be ready as a country in terms of the more general consequences, migration being one,” he said.

The UK has anticipated the arrival of more than 200,000 refugees from Ukraine after easing its visa requirements earlier this week.

The Government faced criticism from MPs for not being as generous as the EU in its offer of support for those fleeing the week-old conflict.

The EU announced it would not cap numbers, and would allow people to stay for one to three years.

People fleeing Kyiv

Home Secretary Priti Patel then told the House of Commons on Tuesday people already settled in Britain will be able to bring a wider range of relatives to the UK from Ukraine, and announced a new visa scheme for those without family links.

Stormont was asked if any decision on accepting refugees here had been affected by the collapse of the Executive.

There was no response at the time of going to press.

Meanwhile, a report by the Red Cross has found that many refugee families arriving in the UK have faced “major challenges” in recent years because of a lack of planning on the part of the authorities.

Difficulties included struggling to secure accommodation, income and in registering for health services, resulting in a rise in homelessness and destitution.

On arrival, 17 families (4% of those surveyed) spent their first night on the street. A further 30 families were faced with having to sofa surf.

From applying, it took an average of 24 days for families to receive their first Universal Credit payment.

It took on average of 31 days after families arrived in the UK to register for a GP.