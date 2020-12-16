Stormont slammed over children's rights failings

Report highlights key issues including lack of devolved minister

Children's rights in Northern Ireland are far behind internationally recognised standards.

That's the bleak warning in a new report today from the Children's Law Centre to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child.

The 'List of Issues Report' seeks to inform questions posed to the UK Government and Stormont Executive ahead of the next examination by the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child.

The report highlights key issues affecting children's rights in Northern Ireland between 2016 and 2020, including civil rights, violence, family environment, education, disability and special protection measures.

The report highlights the fact that there is currently no devolved minister with overall responsibility for children, which it says is "weakening oversight and accountability for delivery of children's rights".

A cross-departmental Children and Young People's Strategy for Northern Ireland, published last December, was not approved as the Assembly was suspended. However, the final strategy is to be considered by the Executive imminently.

Children's Law Centre director Paddy Kelly believes Stormont ministers have failed children and young people here.

She said: "There has been a complete failure to make progress on concluding observations and recommendations since the previous examination by the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child.

"This has led to systemic failures, with no comprehensive framework to provide strong protections for children's rights in Northern Ireland."

Ms Kelly said the list of delays on key issues is almost endless.

"The Children and Young People's Strategy has not been published and it is unclear if this is to be accepted as the delivery mechanism for UNCRC implementation. No efforts have been made to raise the age of criminal responsibility, and corporal punishment in the family remains lawful with no plans to repeal the legal defence of 'reasonable chastisement'," She said.

"Homeless children are still not being provided with suitable accommodation and medically fit children with complex needs are not able to leave hospital due to the lack of suitable accommodation in the community.

"Likewise, children with Special Education Needs continue to suffer due to a long list of operational failures and delays. This is simply unacceptable and failure to address these issues is having a devastating impact on the lives of children and young people in Northern Ireland."

Ms Kelly said Covid-19 has made the situation even worse and exposed and exacerbated many pre-exiting problems.

She added: "Where we previously saw gaps in the protection of children's rights, we are now seeing chasms.

"The current situation for children in Northern Ireland is grave and the Children's Law Centre is seeing this daily in our work.

"We need to see immediate action to address these problems ahead of examination in 2022."