Stormont to carry out review of laws around Botox and lip fillers

Stormont's Department of Health (DoH) is to undertake a review of the regulations around non-surgical cosmetic procedures in Northern Ireland, such as Botox and lip fillers.

It comes after a motion on the subject was tabled before Belfast City Council.

Legislation to improve the regulation of these treatments was recently introduced in England, however the powers of Environmental Health Officers in this area here are much more limited.

The new legislation in England makes it illegal to administer Botox or a filler injection to those under 18. No such law exists in Northern Ireland. A licensing scheme for non-surgical medical procedures is also to be introduced in England.

Health Minister Robin Swann was recently asked about introducing legislation in this area in Northern Ireland.

The minister pointed out that those carrying out non-surgical cosmetic procedures such as Botox or dermal fillers are not required to register with the health watchdog, the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA). In addition, no qualifications are legally required here to administer Botox or dermal fillers.

The DoH's Medicines Regulatory Group (MRG) has carried out an enforcement and compliance programme relating to Botox over a period of six months, which assessed around 200 providers who administer Botox treatment.

“Shortcomings in prescribing processes and breaches of advertising legislation have been identified. Those in breach of legislation have been issued formal advice and warning notices where appropriate and have moved into legal compliance in the vast majority of cases investigated,” Mr Swann said.

“In addition, formal referrals have been made to professional bodies, e.g. GMC [General Medical Council] where appropriate. The MRG continues to monitor the situation.

“My department is aware of the changing health and social care environment, notably around cosmetic treatments, and has carried out a fundamental review of health and social care regulatory framework.

“My officials have developed a new draft regulatory policy that includes the principles of regulation, along with the broad scope of services to be regulated and the proposal that the regulator should have wider powers of enforcement etc.

“This work has been the first phase of the process before moving on to phase two. As part of my department’s response to the pandemic the launch of the consultation on phase one was delayed.

“Before a draft policy is consulted upon it will be subject to further review taking into account any additional lessons from the pandemic and any other regulatory and quality issues that have emerged over the past few years.”

Mr Swann added that he intends for a review of regulation in this area to be taken forward during the current Assembly mandate, which will include an assessment of current standards in order to consider whether any further assurances are required.

The SDLP's Mark H Durkan said regulation is needed, both to protect businesses and those receiving these procedures.

“To further delve into this important issue I commissioned a research paper from the Assembly to compare the situation in the North with Britain and from the findings it was clear that we are lagging behind when it comes to regulation,” he said.

“While these procedures may be non-surgical, many of them are still invasive and involve serious risks in the event that something goes wrong. We need to ensure that everyone carrying out these treatments is properly trained and can ensure patients get the best standard of care.

“I believe the best way of doing this is by bringing those carrying out treatments like Botox and dermal fillers under the jurisdiction of the RQIA.

“I welcome the minister’s commitment to undertake a review of regulations but am disappointed that this important work has been hit with numerous delays.

“This move is just one of a number of measures needed and I would call on other minister’s to tackle issues around the advertising that comes with the promotion of these procedures and the prevalence of them on social media.”