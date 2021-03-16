Stormont to consider proposals for fast-tracking phased return to school

Schools are set to be top of the agenda as ministers meet to review lockdown measures against the latest medical data.

The Stormont Executive will meet later to discuss proposals to fast-track the return of all pupils to the classroom.

Schools are expected to be top of the agenda on Tuesday as ministers review lockdown measures against the latest scientific data.

Outdoor sport is also likely to be considered.

Locked gates at St Brigid’s Gaelic Athletic Club grounds in Musgrave Park, Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland has been living under restrictive lockdown measures since a spike of coronavirus cases in December.

The Executive published its Pathway Out Of Restrictions blueprint earlier this month.

It includes five steps along nine pathways covering home and community, education, work, retail, hospitality, sport, worship and ceremonies, travel and tourism, culture, heritage and entertainment.

The plan does not include any dates.

The first children – P1 to P3 pupils, along with nursery and pre-school children – returned to classrooms last Monday.

Year groups 12 to 14 are due to return on Monday March 22.

A plan for the youngest to return to remote learning on that date was ditched last week.

Education Minister Peter Weir wants all remaining primary schoolchildren, P4 to P7s, to go back to school on March 22, and all remaining secondary pupils, years 8 to 11, to return after the Easter holidays on April 12.

Michelle O’Neill and Arlene Foster (Liam McBurney/PA)

Last week First Minister Arlene Foster said her party would have liked to have moved quicker on announcing return dates for the other year groups.

However deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said teachers, parents and children must be given plenty of notice on when they were likely to go back.