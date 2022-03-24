Stormont to probe P&O sackings after ferry chief admits they broke the law

Officials in Stormont's Department for the Economy have been asked to investigate possible breaches of Northern Ireland’s employment law over P&O Ferries' sacking of 800 staff.

P&O Ferries chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite was urged to quit on Thursday after he admitted to MPs that the law was broken over the sackings.

The company faced a massive backlash after it sacked almost 800 seafarers without notice or prior consultation and replacing them with agency works. These replacement workers are receiving just £5.50 per hour, much less than the UK minimum wage of £8.91 per hour for those aged over 23. This is separate from those working on domestic routes, who are receiving the minimum wage.

A private security firm was hired to remove workers who refused to leave their ships.

Crews working on P&O's Larne to Cairnryan route were among those sacked.

Earlier this week, P&O announced a £36.5m compensation package for those it let go. The company said that 40 employees would receive more than £100,000 in payouts linked to their periods of service, with a handful to get more than £170,000. The average payout to those not in the six-figure bracket would be around £43,000.

On Thursday, Mr Hebblethwaite told a joint session of the Commons' transport and business select committees that the company's decision to sack almost 800 workers broke the law. He said there was "absolutely no doubt" that under UK employment law P&O was required to consult unions before making the mass cuts, but it would have been a sham and "we didn't want to put anybody through that”.

Questioned on whether he was concerned he had breached his legal obligations as a company director, Mr Hebblethwaite said: "I completely throw our hands up, my hands up, that we did choose not to consult. We did not believe there was any other way to do this."

Regarding the wages of the agency workers, Mr Hebblethwaite said the new crews are being paid below the UK's minimum wage apart from on domestic routes, but insisted this is allowed under international maritime rules.

In response to a recent Assembly question, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said he had written to Mr Hebblethwaite to express his “strongest objections” to P&O’s treatment of its employees, its “disrespect for the Northern Ireland Executive, and its disregard for the principles of Northern Ireland’s employment law”.

"I have met the Labour Relations Agency, which stands ready and willing to meet immediately with P&O to identify how it can resolve this terrible situation,” he said. "If P&O fails to take me up on that offer, I have already asked my officials to investigate what remedies we may have for breaches of our devolved employment law."

Ulster Unionist MLA Mike Nesbitt said: “It seems to me that P&O made a cynical decision based on their assessment of what they might be fined if they were found guilty of breaking employment law and what they would save by terminating the employment of 800 people.

“On that basis, one wonders if Mr Lyons’ annoyance with P&O will add up to anything significant. Beyond that, it appears we need P&O, given they own the Port of Larne and Larne has SPS inspection [EU Sanitary and Phytosanitary checks] infrastructure that does not exist at Belfast, so if we want to restrict disruption to a short term blip, P&O appear to be in a strong position.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood added: “If we are serious about helping the staff affected by this callous move by P&O and want to send a clear message that we won’t tolerate these kinds of acts then we should suspend all P&Os’ licenses and contracts, claw back the millions in Covid-19 funding they were given and force them back to the negotiating table with unions."