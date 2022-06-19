Stormont urged to act on homelessness ‘disaster’ in Belfast following recent deaths

Pressure is mounting on Stormont to take urgent action on a homelessness “disaster” following the deaths of six vulnerable people in Belfast over the last fortnight.

The sixth death, recorded last Wednesday morning, was a man who was found in a city centre hotel currently being leased by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE).

NIHE have being using the property as temporary accommodation for homeless and vulnerable people for the last two and a half years.

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker said that “we often hear of the housing crisis — we have gone beyond that now and I would call it a disaster”.

He added that “we need an Executive up and running urgently to deal with the homelessness crisis”.

However, the DUP has blocked the establishment of a new ministerial executive following last month’s Assembly election in protest at the NI Protocol.

Mr McCusker said: “Until there is better political decisions and a change in how we are delivering services, including better models, those who are homeless and have an addiction will continue to suffer.

“We need urgent interventions to provide the support that is required for those caught up with homelessness and addiction.

“Dual diagnosis, suitable housing options and wraparound support are crucial to provide the stability that a person or family needs. Without this many of those who are homeless will continue to live in misery and many who I support are surviving day by day.”

Mr McCusker says that he has seen an increase in rough sleeping across Belfast which highlights the demand on current services.

The councillor has been a homelessness campaigner for 10 years and in 2017 founded The People’s Kitchen, providing support seven days a week to those with homelessness and addiction issues.

NIHE said that last year they assessed more than 15,000 applications from individuals who presented as homeless, and from this they made 9,000 placements in temporary accommodation.

A recent statement added that NIHE were “acutely aware of the scale of homelessness” and said that there is “a level of complexity involved in ensuring the right housing and support solutions”.

Director for Shelter NI, Tony McQuillan, said that his organisation “fully supported” Mr McCusker’s comments.

“Homelessness is an extreme form of social exclusion, resulting in multiple inequities in housing, education, health, and employment and causing long term impacts on the quality of life of our citizens,” he said.

“We need a fully functioning Executive to transform our society by delivering the resources and legislation to intervene early and prevent homelessness and to rapidly assist homeless people who need permanent homes and support through increased levels of social housing,” he added.

In response, a spokesperson for the Department for Communities said: “The Minister is committed to addressing homelessness and will ensure housing services identify those at risk, provide support, and make any stay in temporary accommodation as short as possible.

“The Department is committed to working with health colleagues to providing all support possible at this time, but that is no substitute for a fully functioning Executive and agreed budget.”