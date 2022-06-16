Stormont urged to address mental health crisis in Northern Ireland amid warning of 'devastating toll' on service improvement plans

Politicians in Northern Ireland are coming under mounting pressure to establish an Executive amid growing concerns over the mental well-being of the population.

The NSPCC has called for an urgent focused effort to protect and support babies and toddlers, who they have described as “the hidden victims of the pandemic”.

Meanwhile, the Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCPsych) has warned that Northern Ireland’s political crisis “is having a devastating toll on plans to improve mental health services”.

Dr Richard Wilson, chair of RCPsych in Northern Ireland, said: “Having no sitting government to approve important decisions around the future of our mental health services is not sustainable nor a good situation to be in.”

Read more Lack of devolution should not stop health officials supporting GPs in NI who face taking on thousands of extra patients, it has been claimed

The organisations have spoken out as concerns rise over mental health and the ability of the health service to meet demand as society copes with a deepening cost-of-living crisis on the back of a global pandemic.

As Northern Ireland emerges from a series of harsh lockdowns, which have taken a severe toll on mental health, a growing number of people are now struggling to pay for basic necessities and restricting or stopping leisure activities altogether.

Both organisations welcomed the new mental health strategy, which was published in June last year and set out the future of services over the next decade.

The blueprint stressed that an investment of £1.2bn will be required to fund the plans over the next 10 years, but there are concerns efforts to implement the proposals will stall due to question marks over the Department of Health’s budget.

Dr Wilson continued: “As doctors working on the frontline, we’re already seeing an increase in patients seeking help for mental health conditions, especially because of the pandemic.

“We worked with the Department for Health and other stakeholders to come up with a strategy that put our patients at its core.

“It’s disappointing that these plans are stalled because of the lack of a sitting government in Stormont.

“Our patients desperately need funding for the strategy to be approved. We need a collective effort for the benefit of everyone’s mental health in Northern Ireland.”

Speaking out to coincide with Infant Mental Health Awareness Week, Caroline Cunningham from the NSPCC stressed the need to focus on the well-being of society’s youngest members.

Infant Mental Health Awareness Week is organised by The Parent Infant Foundation and this year’s theme is understanding early trauma.

According to the NSPCC, almost two in five children on the Northern Ireland Child Protection register were under five years of during the first year of Covid-19. Ms Cunningham said the full impact of the pandemic on the youngest members of society is not yet clear, but warned the cost-of-living crisis could exacerbate the situation further.

She said: “The NSPCC has become increasingly concerned that babies are the hidden victims of the pandemic but, sadly in Northern Ireland, with no new Executive on the horizon, the long-term planning needed to address this, cannot happen.

“Babies and infants are particularly vulnerable to abuse and neglect, and the negative effects of trauma on a young child’s development can be profound.

“The impact of many additional stresses on families including the cost-of-living crisis, increasing evidence about how poverty is affecting children, and the impact of the pandemic, means we need a Government with a reinforced focus on, and the ability to invest in, prevention and early intervention.”

Anyone concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC helpline and speak to a counsellor on 0808 800 5000, or email help@nspcc.org.uk.